Taiwan govt announces 2nd online edition of Taiwan Expo in India

2nd online edition of Taiwan Expo India to commence from October 27

10 pavilions, 90+ brands, 200+ products paving way for Indian businesses to explore prospects

India, October 2021: To strengthen the relationship and business ties between Taiwan, the ASEAN countries and India, Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA) is all set to commence the 2nd online edition of its flagship exhibition—Taiwan Expo India. The aim is to provide the India-Taiwan businesses an opportunity to explore prospects, fuel growth and strengthen trade.

Organised from October 27 to 29, the expo will kickstart with an inaugural ceremony on the first day. A brand-new three-dimensional virtual exhibition hall has been built to recreate the experience of an actual physical show. Moreover, the visitors will be offered a provision to contact the exhibitors or the convener of the pavilion in real time by dropping a message or starting a video call. In addition, the online trade show will also consist of a variety of activities like Industry Forums, new product launches and B2B online meetings.

Over 90 A-listed brands from Taiwan will showcase their 200 high-quality products during the three-day online expo. Taiwan Expo 2021 will have 10 pavilions to display a varied range of technology and innovations in ICT Products, Electrical Equipment, Medical devices, Health & Personal care.

The pavilions include Independent Exhibitors, Taiwan Excellence, Taiwan Product Center, E-Mobility, Meet Taiwan, Taiwan Bamboo Tech Industry, Taiwan Textiles, Taiwan Gold Card, TAITRONICS & AIoT Taiwan and Learning Business Mandarin in India.

Three exclusive webinars are also organised about ‘Smart Technology for a Brighter Future’, ‘Startup Synergies: Fostering a Collaborative Future’ ‘Taiwan Gold Card Promotion’ and ‘Taiwan Bamboo Technology’.

This year’s major attractions are themed pavilions that will exhibit the industries in which Taiwan shines. So, key attention will be laid on E-Mobility, Taiwan Bamboo Tech Industry and Taiwan Gold Card.

This expo comes at a time when India and Taiwan are already trying to establish a strong business rapport. Recently, Taipei and New Delhi have been in conversation about setting up a US$7.5 billion (NT$208 billion) chip plant in India that could produce semiconductors for things like 5G products and electric cars, along with plummeting tariffs on components used in chip production by the end of the year.

India is assessing feasible sites that have enough resources like water, land and workers, and Taiwan would put up 50% of capital expenditure from 2023 along with tax breaks and other incentives.

In 2018, Taiwan and India had signed an agreement to expand on investments and economic ties. Both countries are laying the groundwork to discuss a comprehensive trade deal covering goods, services and investments.

To find out more and to attend Taiwan Expo India 2021, visit and register at https://www.taiwanexpoindia.com/

Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA)

Founded in 1970 to help promote foreign trade, the Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA) is the foremost non-profit, semi-governmental trade promotion organization in Taiwan. Jointly sponsored by the government, industry associations, and several commercial organizations, TAITRA assists Taiwanese businesses and manufacturers to strengthen their international competitiveness and deal with the challenges they face in foreign markets. TAITRA boasts a well-coordinated trade promotion and information network of over 1,200 international marketing specialists stationed throughout its Taipei headquarters and 50 overseas offices worldwide. Together with its sister organizations, the Taiwan Trade Center (TTC) and the Taipei World Trade Center (TWTC), TAITRA has created a wealth of trade opportunities through effective promotion strategies.