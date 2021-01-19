Taiwan Product Center garners overwhelming attention at the virtual Taiwan Expo India 2020

India: Taiwan Product Centre (TPC) was launched in India by Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA) with an objective to get Taiwanese businesses to the forefront and help Indian counterparts secure joint business ventures and reliable suppliers for their value chain. TPC currently has three centers across India in Mumbai, Chennai and Delhi respectively. Taiwan Product Center participated in the Taiwan Expo India, 2020 with the aim to showcase their products and strengthening their market presence in India.

This Expo, was curated as a virtual experience owing to the ongoing Pandemic and TPC had sixteen companies from across Centers, displaying their avant-garde products from automation appliances, home décor and furnishing materials to diamond tools and appliances along with fibre optics, IoT related products, winches and engineering products. Key companies from TPC were Maxthermo-Gitta Group Corp, Ta Tung Aluminium Co., Ltd, Leadrank Tools Inc, Da Jie Electricity Machinery Industrial Co., Ltd., Acon Optics Communication Inc.Magtech Magnetic, PUMA, Tatung Aluminum Co Ltd, Ta Ya Electric Wire & Cable Co., Ltd. Acewell International Co, Ltd, Advanced Connectek, Formosa, Unicare Biotechnology, Bestak Self-Adhesives Inc., ComeUp, HTC vacuum& Well Electronics.

During the Expo, the Taiwan Product Centre (TPC) pavilion garnered huge attention with over 1450 visits to the pavilion. The key industries sought in by the visitors were Electric Vehicle Spares, Engi-neering Tools, Electronics among many others. TPC had created a pre-event buzz about their participation at the Expo through various initiatives across traditional and digital medium. They had interesting content across the social media platforms to entice their audience and followed it with a virtual media summit and series of press outreach to showcase the offering and strategic objective behind TPC operation in India. The mega success of the Expo and the interest generated in TPC companies affirms the commitment of TAITRA and TPC in fostering India-Taiwan business relationship.TAITRA and TPC will continue its endeavors in bringing forth Taiwanese companies to India in priority sectors for seamless partnership and business

Taiwan Expo is a key platform for Taiwanese businesses and manufacturers to improve their international presence and establish a foothold in various organizing countries. Organized by TAITRA with an objective to bring Taiwan to the forefront, the Expo so far has taken place 14 times in 10 cities across 6 countries. The Expo over the years has attracted 2,340 exhibitors and more than 294,000 visitors creating approximately $1 billion worth of business deals.