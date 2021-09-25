Taiwan Product Centre (TPC) aims for USD 25 million sales revenue in India by 2023

Mumbai, Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA) launched the Taiwan Product Centre (TPC) in India with the aim to support its business ties and expand its market presence in India. Taiwan Product Centre aims to garner USD 25 million in sales by 2023 and hopes to assist 15 companies to have a sales channel in the Indian market. The current trade volume with TPC is in the range of 8 – 10 Million USD and the immediate aim is to pave the way for at least 5 new TPC companies to enter the market with average sales of 1 Million USD. Apart from enabling business interaction with Indian companies, TPC has also scaled up its state-of-the-art products and technology offering across their Centres in Delhi, Chennai and Mumbai.

These Product Centres display a wide array of products from reputed Taiwan companies and thus is a strategic avenue for consumers to experience the latest innovative offerings across various industrial segments, all under one roof.

TPC Chennai houses several renowned Taiwanese companies, showcasing a wide range of product portfolio across sectors. Some of the key players include Acon Optics Communication Inc, a leading manufacturer & solution provide for Fiber Optical Components Industry, Goldencrops Corporation a leading player in the food industry with their main businesses of food raw materials import and export trade, food production, and food OEM/ODM. Another key company is Labelmen who manufacture offset label printing machines, digital label printing machines and letterpress label printing machines.

The TPC Mumbai center also has key Taiwan companies like Acewell International Co. Ltd that specialise in the designing and manufacturing of Speedometers for Electric 2 wheelers and 3 wheelers and motorcycles, Advanced Connectek (subsidiary of ACON group) who provide apt solutions in manufacturing Electric Motorcycle chargers (Plug and Receptacle) and cables for scooters and motorcycles and Magtech Magnetic, prominent manufacturer of Permanent Ferrite Magnets and NdFeb Magnets.

The key companies at TPC Delhi include, Bestak Self-Adhesives Inc., well established player in labels and paper domain. A-Tech System Co. Ltd offers Mechanical, Electrical, Optical, Control, and Systems integration technology as its core mechanism and LUFTQI, is a leading player in the air purifier space. Another key company is Comeup Industries Inc. a leading manufacturer for winches which include AC, Automotive, ATV/UTV and Industrial categories.

Speaking about Taiwan Product Centre, Mr. Welber Wang, Manager, Taipei World Trade Center – Mumbai said, “The pandemic was a major deterrent for business growth and the industry as a whole is slowly finding its way back to business, amidst the new normal. Bilateral relations and strong business ties will play a very important role in reviving trade and commerce. India is one of the markets that has been resilient in these tough times and we hope to continue our support and provide the required impetus to both countries to develop their bilateral trade relations.”

Taiwan is one of the leading business hubs in Asia and over the last decade, the island nation has become a powerhouse of technology and innovation.