Taiwan’s Dental Material and product show “Dentistry of Excellence” to the world

Taiwan Excellence Dental Material and ProductLaunch “Dentistry of Excellence” took place yesterday, September30.Five Taiwan Excellence Award winners demonstrated their most innovative products, including EPED’s real time imaging system, Saturn Imaging’s all-in-one digital solution for implantation, Dentmate Innovative LCD light solution for dentistry, Young Optics’ 3D printer with outstanding optical technology, DHEF’sEndodontic Handpiece and dental imaging scanner.

The event was jointly organized by TAITRA, Taiwan’s foremost trade promotion body, and the Bureau of Foreign Trade, Ministry of Economic Affairs. According to the latest report by WHO, 30 percent of elderly people at age 65 and up in the world are toothless;thus, the demand for oral care products will continue to increase.

It is estimated that the global dental implant market demand will reach its peak in 2026, where business opportunities are expected to approach US$570 billion.Dental materials made in Taiwan cover 94 percent of the entire global dentistry product line, and the output value is expected to reach US 10 billion by 2025.It clearly shows the manufacturing power of Taiwan.

“The existing medical environment,advanced health insurance data system and electronic and automated mechanical integration technology are the great assets in this field. Over the past decade,products from Taiwan have shown the world its innovative power in the dental industry.” said Leonor Lin, President and CEO of TAITRA, at this online product launch campaign.

As a trusted world partner, Taiwan Excellence selected products that best represent the image of Taiwan’s dental material and product industry. During the product launch, the awarded company EPED presented IRISand SimEx, which provides flexibly and exceptionally customized solutions in dental training as well as dental impressions and dental curriculum.

Saturn Imaging’s ImplantMax offers dentists with medical images and augmented reality navigation according to clinical considerations of the patient’s bone condition to assist with the diagnosis and teaching process.Dentmate’sDental Curing Light and Headlight is not only lightweight but also easy to operate.

Young Optics’s Digital Light Processing 3D Printer offers stable printing materials with constant parameters. You may print twelve models within 3 hours to meet dentists’ needs more efficiently.DHEF’ Digirex PSP Scanner packs a powerful image processing system into a small machine, and its EndomaxBrite improves visibility and safety for root canal treatments.

All of these innovative and reliable products provide better care for users and enable long-term care facilities to save time, costs and improve services. Taiwanese companies are also confident in providing the best products for global users to fulfill their demand.

On October 16, the last activity of Taiwan Excellence Healthcare Train series “Taiwan – ASEAN Medical Device and Innovation Forum” will be held to share Taiwan’s latest medical technologies. We welcome you to join us:

https://sites.google.com/taitra.org.tw/taiwanexcellencemedicalexpress