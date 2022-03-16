Taiwan’s most exciting brands to showcase their latest innovations at Convergence India 2022

Mumbai, March: From transformative Digital Technologies including IoT, AI, ML, VR, to Gaming, Taiwanese companies have always played a pivotal role in the global digital growth story.

Once again strengthening their commitment to the Indian digital mission, Taiwan Excellence is participating in Convergence India 2022 to be held in New Delhi from March 23 to 25. Given that 2022 is going to be about executing all the learnings of the pandemic like the acceleration of digital, Taiwan is all set to once again contribute towards building knowledge sharing platforms to display flexible and easy-to-use digital tools.

Convergence India is one of the most influential and leading technology expos in India. This year, the Taiwan Excellence pavilion will offer visitors a sneak peek into some cutting-edge technology and innovations in electronics, communications, gaming, productivity, and energy among other areas. In addition, 6 top brands, AVer, BenQ, CyberPower, MSI, Planet and Zyxel will launch their latest products in India. Visitors will also be able to gain insights on futuristic digital ecosystems involving Artificial Intelligence (Ai).

This year, Taiwan Excellence’s role in Convergence is all the more important considering that Taipei and New Delhi are all set to explore more possibilities for improved trade cooperation and facilitate collaboration.

Speaking about the participation, Mark Wu, Executive Director of Taiwan Excellence, said, “India’s digital industry has the potential to be a driving force in harnessing new technologies, impacting various sectors. Taiwan Excellence has always been eager to contribute to India’s innovation efforts by offering cutting-edge, high-tech products. At a time when both the countries are looking at renewing ties, events like Convergence India are a great platform to mutually benefit from each other’s talent pool.”

India’s trade with Taiwan had grown from $7.1 billion in 2018-19 to $7.7 billion in 2021. Events like Convergence India can provide a valuable opportunity for industry leaders from both sides to discuss the latest trends and disruptions impacting various industry verticals.