Taj Mahal, New Delhi Announces the Launch of the Re-Imagined New Chambers

NEW DELHI, MARCH 5, 2021: The iconic Taj Mahal, New Delhi unveiled the re-imagined and re-designed avatar of The Chambers, India’s first and most revered business club. The Chambers enjoys an illustrious patronage since its inception over four decades ago. The new Chambers at Taj Mahal, New Delhi offers classic elegance in a contemporary setting in the capital’s landmark location with stunning views of the city’s skyline. With the recent launch of The Chambers Global Membership, members can enjoy enhanced privileges and benefits.

Mr. Satyajeet Krishnan, Area Director – New Delhi and General Manager, Taj Mahal, New Delhi, said, “The Chambers is for a community of members, who are accomplished acclaimed achievers. The renovated Chambers with elegant and stylish spaces, and a world class restaurant offering modern gourmet cuisine will give members access to an uber-luxury private and exclusive club at the city’s most distinguished address. Taj Mahal, New Delhi has been on a transformational journey for the past 18 months and with the new Machan, Emperor’s Lounge, tastefully done rooms and now The Chambers, we look forward to welcoming guests to the next chapter of the hotel’s illustrious history.”

The Chambers provides members a haven to conduct business or simply unwind. New features include Rayasina, a 60-seater restaurant; seven meeting rooms, of which one is designed by the renowned Italian luxury brand, Stefano Ricci; The Chambers Lounge, a sophisticated bar; and a cigar lounge. Rayasina and The Chambers Lounge offer Indian and international cuisine, rich in flavours and exquisite in its presentation. The menu features several world classics with a modern twist and specially-crafted set menus for power breakfasts or a light, relaxed meal. Cheese and wine pairings, dark chocolate and almond boards, and a wide range of beverages are some of the added touches to the unparalleled experience at The Chambers. The service as always is warm, discreet yet highly personalized.

The Chambers, today, has presence across seven marquee Taj hotels in six cities including Dubai, and will soon have its presence in London and Bengaluru.

About Taj Mahal, New Delhi:

Taj Mahal, New Delhi, one of the most distinguished addresses in the national capital, is a tribute to timeless hospitality and legendary service. Central to the Hotel’s prominence is its grandeur, grace, and charm, blended effortlessly with contemporary comforts and amenities. The hotel complements the broad boulevards and leafy splendour of Delhi’s chief architect, Edwin Lutyens. With its proximity to the seat of government, cultural centers and iconic heritage wonders, Taj Mahal, New Delhi is one of the most preferred locations among patrons.