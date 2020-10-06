Taj Mahal, New Delhi Announces The Reopening Of Machan In A Re-Imagined New Avatar

NEW DELHI, OCTOBER 5, 2020: The iconic Taj Mahal, New Delhi unveiled the new avatar of the Capital’s original and much-loved dining destination Machan.

The hotel also reopened to an elegant new lobby and the Emperor Lounge after a stylish makeover. Taj Mahal, New Delhi has been under extensive renovation since July 2019, reinventing itself to offer the essence of timelessness and heritage of Lutyens’ Delhi, coupled with contemporary flair and impeccable service the hotel has been renowned for. The next phase of the transformation will include the redesigned rooms and The Chambers – expected to be completed by end of the year.

Mr. Satyajeet Krishnan, Area Director – North and General Manager, Taj Mahal, New Delhi said, “The Taj Mahal, New Delhi remains an ideal location with exquisite dining choices. The re-imagined Machan

makes a comeback featuring some of the signature favourites in addition to cuisine inspired by the forests of the world and India. We welcome guests to experience Delhi’s veritable institution once again”.

Machan, the international dining destination has been a defining part of the city’s culinary landscape for many decades. Machan’s décor is based on Indian wildlife, reminiscent of the days where ‘Machans’, or raised platforms, were built as look-out and observation posts. The redesigned Machan will present a gastronomical confluence of the old and the new with an eclectic menu. With a state-of-the-art air purification technology for reduction of particulate matter and mitigation of microbes, Machan offers an environment with heightened safety and hygiene protocols.

The Emperor Lounge that has been the centre of many conversations and high-powered business meetings returns with elevated style and novel culinary offerings.

Taj Mahal, New Delhi is one of Delhi’s landmark destinations. With the refreshed Machan and Emperor Lounge, the hotel welcomes its guests once again to relive their old memories and create new ones. With inspired and warm service, the Hotel promises to delight the gourmands of yesterday, today, and tomorrow.