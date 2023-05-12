Taj Mahal, New Delhi Launches its Newly Designed Ballroom and Meeting Venues

New Delhi, 12th May 2023: The iconic Taj Mahal, New Delhi, one of the most distinguished addresses in the national capital, unveiled the reimagined and redesigned banquets that emanate the magnificence and timelessness of this grand landmark.

The exquisite banquet venues – Diwan-I-Am, Diwan-I-Khas, Aftab, Mahtab, and Longchamp have been meticulously designed with sophistication and comfort in mind. With the banquets’ avant-garde décor, cutting-edge technology and the finest culinary concepts in the city, the team of experts ensures that every event is an occasion to remember. Be it an intimate or majestic wedding, a distinguished corporate event, or a milestone celebration, the Hotel’s signature finesse, custom-made experiences and leading edge air purification, enhance the success of each event.

Located at the lower lobby, the four meeting rooms offer diverse options for meetings and receptions catering to 50-500 guests. Amidst natural light and breath-taking views of the lush green outdoors, the banquet venues at Taj Mahal, New Delhi are perfect for social celebrations and corporate gatherings.

Commenting on the occasion, Mr. Satyajeet Krishnan – Area Director and General Manager, Taj Mahal, New Delhi said, “Taj Mahal, New Delhi is a preferred location for prestigious events and conferences. Each space from the magnificent ballroom, Diwan-I-Am, to the thoughtfully designed Diwan-I-Khas, Aftab & Mahtab, embodies a seamless integration of elegance, modern aesthetics, innovative culinary concepts, and advanced technology. The stunning outdoor venues – The Poolside Lawns and The Terrace Garden provide an ideal setting for exquisite gatherings, corporate events and celebratory receptions. With state-of-the-art meeting facilities, culinary prowess and our signature finesse, we look forward to creating memorable and meaningful experiences for our guests.”

The event venues offer bespoke culinary concepts featuring a delightful array of regional and global cuisines, carefully crafted by highly experienced culinary teams. The meeting spaces are interconnected, providing a seamless transition between the halls and enhancing the versatility to the overall guest experience.

The Hotel has implemented a host of enhanced stringent safety and hygiene measures, including leading edge air purification technology, to ensure the guests’ well-being while working to create a remarkable and rewarding event. Keeping the Hotel’s commitment to sustainability in mind, eco-friendly practices are employed, including the use of terrariums, copper and glassware, LED and other energy-saving initiatives, and locally sourced seasonal produce to reduce the carbon footprint.