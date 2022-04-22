Take a step closer toward your dream kitchen with REHAU

REHAU, a global leader in polymer based solutions, has recently launched its maiden kitchen category, REHAU Kitchen. The brand has been manufacturing and providing niche and premium quality components for the last 25 years in India. REHAU has become a solution provider with the launch of this new and premium kitchen category. The deeper idea behind launching the REHAU Kitchen is to educate the end consumers about the standard of quality and to make them aware about the importance of the hidden but essential elements that make up their dream kitchen.

The REHAU Kitchens are assembled in India & are thoughtfully curated for the Indian market. The modular kitchen has REHAU’s European quality edge banded panels, the hardware and accessories used are also of International quality promising strength, resistance and durability. Every REHAU Kitchen uses the brand’s newly launched RAUVISIO quartz stone as kitchen slabs that is considerably more hygienic and easy to clean due to its polished surface and fiber-free material, giving a feel of natural stone. The Roller Shutters used in a REHAU kitchen are imported from its Germany plant for storage solutions and the Plinth cover used in the modular kitchen set-ups are manufactured at REHAU’s India factory.

REHAU is offering 100+ surface finishes and color for consumers to customize their own REHAU Kitchen without limiting their imagination and creativity. The brand is known for providing German engineered products at competitive market prices, thus, consumers looking for International quality modular kitchen need not look any further as REHAU kitchen has entered the market. REHAU is providing end-to-end solution to its customers starting from recce to installation with a shorter delivery time and quicker after sale service.

REHAU has made a mark in the Indian market with its furniture edge bands and has created a strong dealer network over the years. Another important aspect that keeps REHAU ahead in the market is the brand’s commitment towards manufacturing sustainable polymers. Thus, the conscious Gen Z will be making a more environmental friendly choice by bringing a REHAU kitchen at home.