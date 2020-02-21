Take Challenges as opportunities, Dr Tessy Thomas tells delegatesat ‘She M Power Women’s Conclave

She M Power, a full day Women’s Conclave and Awards 2020 held here in the city at HICC today

The theme of the Conclave, informed Krishna Yedula, General Secretary of SCSC(Society for Cyberabad Security Council) is ‘She M Power’ focusing on Respect-Reach-Rise.

Dr. Tessy Thomas, Director General of Aeronautical Systems, DRDO was the chief guest and inaugurated the conclave.

Addressing the 1200 plus gathering, Dr Tessy Thomas saluted SCSC for conceiving the conclave which is in its second year. I have been part of this city for 33years and moved to Bangalore recently. I can feel the difference how Hyderabad provides safe culture to women.

Though women are 50% in the population, it is even more in some countries, but, unfortunately they hold just 1% of the world’s property. Women perform far better than their counter parts. Still the equality is a distant dream she said

Men and women must be equal partners both at work and home, she added.

Unfortunately women have challenges to manage the way an artist in the circus has to manage a single wheel bicycle, she observed.

Women have many qualities unique to them such as multi tasking, perseverance, dedication, creativity, passion, emotional intelligent etc. So they must be encouraged she added.

Referring to what Swati Lakra, IG(Law and Order) & Incharge, Women Safety Wing, Telangana Police said earlier, Dr Tessy Thomas observed that punishing offenders, violators of the law is not the solution. We need to correct them. Ensure change in their behaviour and mind set, the top Space Scientist added.

Dr Tessy told the women in the gathering to take challenges as opportunities. She told them to learn from criticism. Take criticism into your stride and develop, improve your performance, said she.

Sai Pallavi, Film Actress who delivered a Special Address told Mothers to teach their boys to treat women on the street with the same respect that they treat their lady family members at home. She thanked police for ensuring protection to women.

Welcoming the gathering, Pratyusha Sharma, Jt Secretary of SCSC and Leader Women’s Forum said the Conclave had fire side chats on interesting topics with esteemed speakers from Industry, achiever’s , motivators, IPS officers, media and film industry. The Best practices followed on women safety are also shared by many organisations, she added.

Giving his inaugural address Krishna Yedula, General Secretary of SCSC said, Cyberabad Police and the Society for Cyberabad Security Council (SCSC) is jointly organising the conclave.

Speaking further he stated that The Society for Cyberabad Security Council (SCSC) is the joint collaboration between Cyberabad Police Commissionerate and IT industry to promote Hyderabad as the preferred IT destination. It has four verticals—Women’s Forum, Security, Traffic and Cyber Security Forum.

The city has CCTV surveillance on par with the best in the country with over six lakh CCTVs already installed and working. The Conclave, Krishna Yedula described as the Festival for Women. It is the celebration of womanhood, he said.

DCP Anasuya said, Police are particular about safety of women. She highlighted the details of various initiatives and results of those initiatives. Rajesh, Safe City Consultant briefed the gathering more details about Safe City Project.

VC Sajjanar, Commissioner of Police, Cyberabad and Chairman of SCSC shared that SCSC is a unique organisation unlike in any other cities. The city boasts of over six lakh CCTV, Surveillance TVs already installed as an effective surveillance mechanism. It is almost 52% of total CCTVs in the country. It is a toll Order and a unique distinction the city holds, he shared.

Swati Lakra, IG & In-Charge, Women Safety Wing of Telangana Police said we as police force do the best that is possible for providing protection to women. We need support from men too for effective policing. Technology has a greater role to play on women’s protection, she stated

“She M Power Awards” were presented for the first time. As part of the annual recognition for champions in the cause of Women Safety & empowerment, SCSC presented these awards.

Women Safety & empowerment, awards were given away in the following three categories:

1. SheMpower – Best Male Ally;

2. Safe workplace award – Best practices employed on women safety and

3. Safe workplace award – Best practices to strengthen the prevention of sexual harassment at workplace shared Pratyusha Sharma, Joint Secretary (Women’s Forum).

Jagityal and Suryapet Districts and Nizamabad Commissionerate She Teams were given away the awards.

Gayatri Athreyan of Wipro; Shiva Kardi of Infosys; Giwthami of Cyient were recognised with awards as the Best Margadarshaks

Jitender Bahri of Intellect Design Arena; Anjanisatish Burla of Tata Consultancy were adjudged as the Best Male Ally Awardees and Ryan, Tata Consultancy Services were given away awards for Best Practices for women safety. Infosys, Raheja Corp, were chosen for Best Practices ICC(Internal Complaints Committee).

Commissioner’s Award was presented to Cognizant Technology Services, Hyderabad. It was chosen for Commissioners award for significant contribution in volunteering towards safety of cyberabad , women safety practices , leadership sponsorship and participation in all events of SCSC

Uma Sameera V of 3 AMIGOS Entertainment and Ajit Nair of TCS awarded for Best Short Films.

“She Safe App” was unveiled at the Conclave. Bharani Aroll, Vice Chairman of SCSC introduced Shalini, Sripradha, Sumana Sunkara, Amit Mulay, Pallav and Mamta Vegunta who have contributed for the development of the App. Bharani Aroll explained the importance of the app. It brings all SCSC initiatives together he explained.

Earlier a video message from Anand Mahindra was screened, who explained how enforcement ensures empowerment.

Later, addressing a session Dr Seema Rao, India’s first Woman Commando Trainer said there is a warrior in every one of us.

For achieving anything in life both wife and husband need each other’s support. My husband is more than a husband. He is my life partner. I always chose not to do easy things but preferred doing difficult things in life she shared. She narrated her life journey and inspired the audience.

1200 participants including few police officials from across Telangana & other states participated in it.

Mr. Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary; Ms. Shailee Basnet, Mountaineer; SS Rajamouli, the Bahubali fame Director; Seema Rao, Women Commando Trainer; Deepa Karan; Dr. R. S. Praveen Kumar, Secretary, TSWREIS; Dr. Ranajana Kumari, MD, Centre for Social Research; Suinita Krishnan, Social Activist; Prashanth Nadella, Vice President & Centre Head, Cognizant Hyderabad; Meghana Gundlapalli, Rhythmic Gymnast; Sailjaa Kiran, MD, Margadarsi Chit Funds among many others spoke at the Conclave

Ms. Pratyusha Sharma, Leader-Women’s Forum & Jt Secretary, SCSC; Mr. Krishna Yedula, General Secretary, SCSC; Ms. Anasuya, DCP Woman & Child Safety & SHE Teams & Convener Women’s Forum; Mr. V. C. Sajjanar, IPS, Commissioner of Police, Cyberabad & Chairman SCSC; Bharani Aroll, Vice Chairman, SCSC and other participated.