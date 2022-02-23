Take Sky-high Dining to New Heights at Shangri-La Bengaluru

(Bengaluru, 23 February 2022) Shangri-La Bengaluru is all set to introduce a unique dining concept for the first time with a luxury dome perched on Level 19. Guests, along with their loved ones, can recreate Shangri-La moments in a private dining bubble with themed décor and mesmerising views of Bengaluru’s vibrant skyline.

On the list are Indian, Asian or European themed decor sets that diners can choose from while pairing it with any of the five curated menus. Chef Ashok Bandaru and his team of culinary talents have designed the special dinner table d’hôte featuring handpicked delicacies.

Diners can select a hearty Indian meal with flavourful mains and small plates to Japanese signature delights or quintessential European delicacies with a contemporary twist. End the meal on a sweet note with a marvellously crafted one-of-a-kind dessert replicating the shape of a dome.

With the perfect golden hour backdrop, afternoon tea-goers can also enjoy a decadent teatime with an array of sweet and savoury creations from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. For those guests who like to indulge in refreshing sips and small bites, the dome can also host a delightful tapas session from 11 p.m. to 1.30 a.m.

Ideal for a romantic dinner, family gathering, reunions, birthdays or anniversaries, the social bubble provides the perfect celebratory surroundings for up to six guests. To amplify the moment, each dome comes with a personal butler and a music system.

This exclusive dining destination starts at INR 2500, plus taxes, for one and is exclusive of booking charges. Diners can book their private domes by clicking https://dineatdome.com/listings/shangri-la-bengaluru/

Alternatively, for more information, guests can call +91 80 4512 6100 or email bengaluru@shangri-la.com

Shangri-La Bengaluru remains committed to providing a safe environment for all through Shangri-La Cares, the Group’s global safety programme. Comprising a range of enhanced protocols and measures designed to ensure colleagues work with peace of mind and guests can confidently enjoy the moments that matter most. For more information on Shangri-La Cares, please visit www.shangri-la.com/group/shangrila-cares.