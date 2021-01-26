Takeda Named Top Employer in India

Takeda India has been named a Top Employer in 2021 by Top Employers Institute. This is also the fourth year in a row Takeda has received the prestigious global Top Employer® status. Takeda also received four regional certifications for Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America and Middle East.

Of the 38 Takeda local operating companies (LOCs) that were accredited this year, 24 are in Takeda’s Growth & Emerging Markets Business Unit, including India.

“We are delighted to be named as Top Employer in India. At Takeda, empowering our people to shine is of utmost importance as we firmly believe that this is key in helping them give their best in our commitment to meet the needs of patients in the emerging markets,” said Anoop Kamat, Head of HR. “Today’s challenging COVID-19 pandemic environment calls for a heightened people-centric focus. In providing support for our employees, embracing diversity, and fostering a culture of trust, we can help create better health for people and a brighter future for the world.”

Top Employers Institute CEO David Plink commented, “Takeda continues to show its dedication to its employees globally and locally, and we congratulate them for the fourth year in a row of global Top Employer certification.”

The Top Employers Institute program certifies organizations based on the participation and results of their HR Best Practices Survey. This survey covers 6 HR domains consisting of 20 people-centric topics such as Career Development, Culture, Diversity & Inclusion, Learning, Sustainability, Values, Well-being and Work Environment. Established 30 years ago, the Institute has certified more than 1,600 Top Employers across five continents.

Takeda surpassed the requirements of Top Employers Institute, excelling in the areas of Values, Ethics & Integrity, Organizational Change, Leadership, Sustainability, Performance Management, and Engagement. The 38 LOCs that received accreditation in the geographic areas as defined by the Institute, are: