Taking a step towards a healthier today with Apis India

May 2nd, 2022, New Delhi: In a bid to strengthen its healthy product portfolio, Apis India, one of the leaders in the organized honey trade market of India introduces a healthy pack of Vermicelli, made from wheat which is Non-sticky and non- Lumpy. With no added preservatives, Apis Vermicelli is healthy, and nutritious and can be used to make a range of wonderful sweet and savoury dishes, to satisfy the taste buds.

At a time when the spotlight is on safe, pure, and healthy food, a trend accelerated by the COVID-19 pandemic, healthy products like Vermicelli are the right options to stock up your kitchen with. It has high fiber and nutrient content that makes it suitable for people of any age group. All the ingredients used are of the finest quality. In comparison to other high cholesterol Indian food, Apis Vermicelli is rich in iron and protein and is a much healthier option.

Speaking at the launch, Mr. Amit Anand, Managing Director, Apis India Pvt. Ltd says, “Keeping in sync with the burgeoning trend of healthy consumption and food habits, we are very happy to introduce Apis Vermicelli which has good nutritional value and is good for the digestive system. It has been developed after extensive consumer research and the idea was to offer our consumers something healthy without having to compromise on the taste and we are confident that the product will soon emerge as a preferred breakfast choice across all age groups.”

Apis Vermicelli is available in an 80gms pack that is priced at Rs. 10 and a 400gms pack that is priced at Rs. 45. The product will be available across all e-commerce platforms like modern and all retail outlets.

The launch of the products is a step forward in having a broader portfolio. Currently, the brand is amongst one of the leading FMCG companies with a range that includes a variety of healthy products like Honey, Dates, Cornflakes, Choco flakes, Green tea, Saffron, and Apple Cider Vinegar, Soya Chunk, etc.