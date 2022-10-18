Taking cinematography and broadcastingto new heights, Canon unveilsits new range of innovative technologyatthe Broadcast India Show 2022

National, 18th October 2022: Canon India, a leading digital imaging player in the countryhasunveiled its all-new broadcasting technology along with showcasing its robust cinema line-upat the renowned Broadcast India Show. The interactive platform is taking shape in the form of a mega on-ground event at the Jio World Convention Centre, Mumbai.With the theme ‘Entertainment and Media: Riding a new wave of transformation’, the event isincorporating the right amalgamation of technology showcase, educational sessions and networking from the 13th to 15th October 2022.

This year, Canon is exhibiting its extensive imaging technology line-up through unique booth concepts to guide visitors aboutproduct potential and various innovative aspects.Keeping in mind the recent surge in OTT, mainstream cinema, documentaries, music albums and the all-time high being witnessed for streaming technology, Canon has introduced fourprofessional-use camcordersXA75, XA70, XA65 and XA60 thatfeature a range of flexible recording options that can seamlessly fit into multiple professional workflows. Two new remote cameras have also been added to Canon’s portfolio,namely the CR-N500 and CR-N300, that perform smooth and precise pan, tilt, and zoom movements providing both workflow support and ease of operations.All the broadcasting solutions are perfect for everyone ranging from corporates to houses of worship, documentaries and education institutions and event management,making recording and streaming easier than ever. Besides, the company is alsoshowcasing the latest Flex Zoom Full-FrameCN-E20-50MM T2.4 L F/FPLens for greater versatility in production.

The endless innovation that the company has added to its armour, includes the set-up of multiple booths at the show with the most unique one being theCinema EOS studio, shown as Moroccan themed, Irani Cafe. This zone highlights different aesthetics of the day be it themorning, afternoonorthe night depicting how Canon’s technology is a league apart despite the lighting or setting.On the other hand, a dedicated Pro DV Streaming studio has also beenset up to impart information about Canon’s PRO-DV camera rangethat is best suited for live streamingacross sectors, prominent one being education.Last but not the least, is Canon’s special VR zonefeaturing the Canon RF5.2mm f/2.8L Dual Fisheye lens along with Oculus eyewear for customers to have live experiences of 180 VR solutions while also showcasingCanon’s entire triumphant cinema line-up.

Mr. Manabu Yamazaki, President and CEO, Canon India, said, “As one of the most opportune platforms for the broadcasting and cinema industry, the Broadcast India Show has always enabled us to showcase the best of our technologies and connect with a wide array of professionals. In the post-pandemic world, the broadcasting industry in India has been witnessing several transformations and it is extremely crucial for filmmakers to be in tune with new age trends and technology. At Canon, it is our endeavour to bring our valuable customers closer to the very best imaging solutions and experiences that provide innovation par excellence. Over the past editions of the show, we have been overwhelmed with the positive response received and look forward to marking yet another milestone through our association with this premium platform. Along with showcasing our new products for the first time to the Indian audience, we aim at creating a stronger connect with customers and getting first-hand feedback from the industry.”

Canon’s new technology brings with it an array of advanced features capable of transforming the production landscape. The compact and lightweight XA75, XA70, XA65 and XA60 cam recorders can deliver both high image quality and high mobility required for on-location broadcasting, reporting, documentary and event shooting etc. When it comes to providing outstanding optical performance and offering breath taking cinematic experiences, there is the CN-E20-50MM T2.4 L F / FP as part of its Full- FrameFlex Zoom Series that has already made its presence felt in the global market.

Mr. C Sukumaran,Senior Director,Imaging Communication Business and Consumer System Products, Canon India said, “This timethe excitement is double as we transition from a digital format to finally having an on-ground event for the much-awaited Broadcast India Show. We aim to always deliver technology that is inspiring, accurate and cutting-edge. By unveiling our latest products at the show that incorporate new-age technologies, we strive to position Canon as the ideal choice for ambitiouscinematographers and broadcasters who want to carve a unique mark for themselves in the industry. Showcasing the prowess of our products, we take pride in having set up creative experience zones for customers to have an in-depthhands-on experience as well as make informed purchase decisions by understanding the imaging magnificence that can be created using our technology. Be it our VR solutions, products for live streaming or cinema, we are confident that we will be able to engage both existing as well as attract new customers.”

Additionally, Canon India is also conducting a Digital Masterclass at the show with Canon’s Cinema EOS Ambassador and Padma Shree Awardee, Mr. Santosh Sivanon the theme ‘Filmmaking with Minimalistic’ along with other interesting sessions by the Canon leadership team around ‘The Future of Cinema Acquisition and Production Workflow Technology’ and ‘Excellence in Cinema and Broadcasting’.