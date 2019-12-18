Taking Legal Tech intervention to Tier 2 and 3 cities, LegalKart on-boards 3500 lawyers

In India, technology is empowering the legal system through digitization. A Digital legal system is easily accessible and with artificial intelligence, it generates useful data for legal professionals and the judicial systems. We are still at a nascent stage of legal technology adoption but the change is already visible with 95% courts going digital. LegalKart, a simple to use, intuitive and Artificial Intelligence-based App has helped in taking one step towards the digitization of the Law Body by onboarding 3500 lawyers in 270 cities in India.

LegalKart has achieved this milestone in less than a year. It’s a handy system available at the convenience of one’s mobile phone helping them to track their cases, add their clients, update clients with real-time chat messages, add all kinds of costs incurred in the case and send invoices with just one click. This ecosystem is evolving every single day and LegalKart is working 24/7 to ensure a world-class experience to professional lawyers.

Using LegalKart, a lawyer can manage team members, share documents with them, seek assistance in real-time, add voice notes to their cases and receive important documents from their clients. LegalKart is also like a Lawyer’s Social Network wherein you will find your colleague, connect with them, share and accept all kinds of information and documents. LegalKart is not just for workflow management but an end-to-end ecosystem wherein a lawyer not only can manage its practice but also connect colleagues and potential clients to build and grow their practice.