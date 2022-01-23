talabat Achieves Highest Level of PCI-DSS Certification for Transactional Security Across all Markets

talabat becomes the first and only food and q-commerce delivery platform in the MENA region to achieve the PCI-DSS certification

The certification is part of the company’s ongoing commitment to protect customers transactions on the app.

Cairo – Egypt, 23 January 2022: talabat, the region’s leading food delivery and q-commerce platform is proud to announce their achievement of a Level 1 Certification in the Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI-DSS), a set of security standards formed in 2004 that aim to safely secure online credit and debit card transactions against data theft and fraud.

Today, talabat has the PCI-DSS Level 1 Certification in all of its eight operational markets which include: Kuwait, UAE, Bahrain, Oman, Qatar, Jordan, Egypt and Iraq – making it the first food and q-commerce delivery platform to have achieved this in the region.

Commenting on the announcement, Khaled Rashad, Chief Technical Officer at talabat said, “The PCI-DSS Level 1 Certification marks a great milestone for us as we are proud to be the first and only food and q-commerce delivery platform in the MENA region to have achieved this certification.”

“At talabat, we are constantly working to protect customers’ transactions on the platform, and this certification further reiterates this commitment, ensuring that customers will continue to feel confident in using the talabat platform which has the highest security standards in the industry” Rashad adds.

PCI-DSS is the global industry compliance and security standard that is dedicated to securing cardholders’ data, being one of the most stringent security standards in the market. It applies to any organization involved in the processing, transmission, and storage of credit card information.

talabat maintains partnerships with several trusted, PCI-DSS compliant payment service providers – which is where transactional data is transferred each time a customer makes an order payment, and is heavily protected by the compliant payment service providers.