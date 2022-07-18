talabat Delivers Kick-Off Ball in Egyptian League Match

Cairo – Egypt, 18 July 2022: The leading local tech platform, talabat, took its promise to deliver anything, anywhere, to the next level by being the first to ever deliver a kick-off football in the history of the Egyptian Premier League.

As fans filled the 30th of June Stadium with chants, passion and anticipation, both teams lined up while talabat’s hero approached the referee to make history. Not only is the company’s activation first of its kind, but the match itself is pivotal to the sport scenes, for being an important and fateful meeting that will greatly contribute to determining the Egyptian League champion.

Through its first participation in a sporting event, talabat proves its close proximity to their customer needs and interests, delivering everything they need, wherever they are! Stay tuned for upcoming surprises from talabat this year, in line with the government’s efforts in supporting athletes and sports in Egypt.