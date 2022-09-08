talabat Joins Forces with Cairo Bites as Official Partner

Cairo, Egypt – 8 September, 2022: talabat, the region’s leading local tech platform is the official partner to Cairo Bites for the second consecutive year, making every foodie’s dream come to life at Zed Park on September 9-10 by bringing over twenty partner restaurants to the biggest food festival in Egypt.

Commenting on the partnership, Hadeer Shalaby, Managing Director of talabat Egypt said: “talabat being the official partner to Cairo Bites in its ninth edition comes in light of our celebration of Egyptian food culture, and long-term commitment towards partner restaurants to untap their potential and deliver an amazing experience to customers.”

The continued partnership goes hand in hand with talabat’s mission to empower businesses and offer ultra-convenience and variety to customers around Egypt. In addition to showcasing over twenty restaurants, including Krispy Kreme, Wimpy and Semsema, the tech platform is also hosting a series of entertainment acts and interactive activities for festival visitors to immerse themselves in the world of online food delivery.

Visitors will also enjoy exclusive discounts from talabat at Cairo Bites, alongwith cooking competitions with celebrity chefs and fun zones for all age groups.

Interested visitors can purchase their Cairo Bites ticket now through the festival’s official website or designated ticket outlets.