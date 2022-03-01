talabat Mart Expands to Assiut

Cairo – Egypt, 1 March 2022: talabat Mart, the 20-minute grocery delivery service by talabat, the region’s leading food delivery and q-commerce platform announces its latest expansion in Assiut, Zagazig, Ismailia and Port Said.

The company introduced Egypt to quick commerce upon launching talabat Mart in March 2021, which uses talabat’s proprietary order, dispatching and fulfillment technology adapted for the retail environment. Powered by dark-stores, the service relies on real time inventory management, high-speed order transmission, as well as efficient pick, pack, and delivery operations to safely minimize delivery times.

The recent expansion marks talabat Mart as operational in 9 governorates through 35 dark stores and comes in parallel to introducing a new range of frozen seafood and fresh bakeries to its mixed assortment. Which is aligned with the company’s long term mission to bring its innovative grocery delivery technology to all communities in Egypt and offer a reliable, affordable and ultra-fast service.

Commenting on the expansion, Mohamed Sekkina, General Manager of talabat Mart stated, “This is yet another incredible milestone in the journey of talabat Mart since launching almost a year ago. We are proud of not only introducing quick commerce to Egypt, but also of our sustainable growth that enables us to better serve our customers, create employment opportunities and foster talent. I am very proud of how we are building a product stack from the ground up that is designed to maximize efficiency and customer value across the country.”

Talabat mart is also considered the fastest growing online grocery platform; it takes an average of one month only to open a new store and in fact, the most recent store took only one week. “We have the most efficient and the fastest dark store operations. Our picking time average is less than 3 mins. across the 35 stores in 7 cities,” added Sekkina.

Furthermore, talabat set forth its horizontal growth strategy that aims to further enhance its customer experience and diversify the variety of product offerings. The company is introducing new product categories, with emphasis on groceries, alongside flowers, cosmetics and supplements. talabat is also adding new local stores to the platform, enabling customers to shop from Beit El Gomla and BIM from the comfort of their homes.

Hadeer Shalabay, talabat Egypt’s Managing Director stated that “Groceries come at the top of our focus areas for expanding into new product categories. Which in turn allows us to further support local supermarkets and shops in improving their reach and operations. We utilize our technologies to enable our partners in reaching their full business potential and in ensuring that our customers are receiving a more diversified, enhanced experience when shopping for their everyday essentials from talabat.”