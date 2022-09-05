talabat; MENA’s Generosity Accounts for Almost Half of the Meals Donated Through Delivery Hero’s ’10 Million Meals’ Initiative

Cairo, Egypt – 5th September, 2022: talabat, the region’s leading local tech platform announced today that it has facilitated the donation of over 4.6 million meals since 2020 to those-in-need throughout the MENA region, a part of its parent company Delivery Hero’s milestone of donating 10 million meals globally.

To achieve this milestone, talabat revolutionized the online donations sector in the region, successfully partnering with over 30 local charities, as well as worldwide charitable organizations such as the United Nations World Food Programme. Through these partnerships, talabat made it easy, convenient and widely accessible for customers to safely donate meals to those-in-need through virtual charities and major talabat regional initiatives like #AlwaysThere in Ramadan, #StandForHumanity, #IftarforIndia and #LunchforLebanon.

Susanne Stulemeijer, Vice President of Communications, Public Affairs and Corporate Responsibility at talabat said: “At talabat, one of the guiding principles of our Corporate Responsibility strategy is to contribute to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal of Zero Hunger, and as a tech company, we continuously look for ways to use our tech to achieve this goal, helping in-need communities across the region.”

“As an organization we are privileged to facilitate the donation of 4.6 million meals across the region, and would like to thank our customers who have made a difference to the lives of those-in-need; we are in awe of your ongoing support. Additionally, we are proud to have contributed to Delivery Hero’s global goal of 10 million meals donated, showing that we can use our tech for good on a global scale,“ she added.

talabat’s achievement is part of Delivery Hero’s recent milestone of 10 million meals donated via their global food donation program to fight world hunger, which included a flagship partnership with the World Food Program’s ShareTheMeal initiative. To work towards this achievement, talabat joined eight other entities which are part of the Delivery Hero family across the world (efood, foodora, foodpanda, HungerStation, mjam, PedidosYa, Woowa and Yemeksepeti), with talabat being the largest contributor to this milestone.

Jeffrey Oatham, Senior Director of CSR, Sustainability and Safety at Delivery Hero, said: “Reaching the 10 million meal mark is a huge achievement, and we are in awe of the support and generosity that has been shown by customers in the MENA region via talabat’s contribution to this milestone.”

“This initiative highlights what we at Delivery Hero strive for: global organizations building products and tools that have significant impact around the world. We see it as our responsibility to leverage our technology and platforms for good and I am proud to see our efforts come to fruition with our global meal donation program,” he added.

Consumers can continue to give back to communities and support those-in-need by donating to a virtual charity of their choice under the ‘Give back’ section on ‘Top Picks’. The talabat app is available to download from the iOS App Store, Google Play Store or Huawei App Gallery.