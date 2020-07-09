‘TALENTERZ’ to host India’s biggest online talent hunt, winners will showcase on global stage!

Hyderabad, July 2020: TALENTERZ – an online talent showcasing platform and brainchild of 3 professionals from diverse backgrounds of education, branding, and performing arts domains, is hosting the biggest online talent hunt in India. The Contest will unearth and spot the bubbling energy and creativity of children and adolescents in the age group of 2.5 years to 18 years.

TALENTERZ is open for participants from anywhere in India. Being online, talented kids from the remotest part of the country can take part. It is an opportunity to discover the hidden talent in the rural and semi-urban areas of India, who otherwise do not have access to such contests, as most such talent hunts are limited to urban pockets.

The platform provides an opportunity for the budding talent to unleash the bottled-up inherent brilliance and charm the world with their sheer imagination and originality. It opens up the vistas for ‘Gen Z’, reeling under a sense of somberness and despondency due to their world coming to a standstill in these pandemic times, says Ramya Gangadharan, Founder, Talenterz.

This all India online contest will gauge the innate talent and expose the caliber of the participants in twenty-two activities, spread across the year. To begin with, the initial contest is focused on art and drawing, singing, and dance.

The contestants are classified into four different age groups of

A – 2.5 years to 5 years

B – 6 years to 10 years

C – 11 years to 13 years

D – 14 years to 18 years

Each participant needs to upload their two minutes of videos or images, showcasing their talent. A panel comprising of the eminent jury including Ms. Gowri Palachandran, Director-Outreach Programmes, Katha; Mr. C Suresh Kumar, Theater & Films, and Mrs. Shaili Dhagat, Mrs. India International Global 2018, will judge the talent and declare the winners.

The interested participants can register by logging on www.talenterz.com

TALENTERZ is an amazing avenue for budding talent to showcase their ability to the world and win accolades. It provides the necessary impetus to excel and reach out for the stars, says Raja Pantham, Founder Talenterz.

After the first season culminates in India, TALENTERZ will expand its footprint by reaching out to talent in other countries across Europe, Africa, and beyond. The top 12 entries from each continent will be showcased on a global platform and the winners will stand a chance of being ranked among the World’s best three and gaining global recognition.