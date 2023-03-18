TalentWala Completes A Successful Year Of Operations

Kolkata, 18th March 2023: TalentWala, an emerging Kolkata-based start-up dealing with various entertainment sectors has completed its first anniversary. A brainchild of three budding entrepreneurs, Mr. Anirban Adhikary, Mr. Abhijit Dey, and Ms. Angel Jose, TalentWala provides end-to-end event management solutions for their clients.

“We started off with a very small team in Kolkata and Mumbai. At present we have a team of more than 45 members. We have our offices in Kolkata, Mumbai, Surat, and Dhaka in Bangladesh. In this one year’s time, we have worked with 763 celebrities involving 150+ different talents not only in India but across 9 different countries. We have conducted Brand & Influencer campaigns involving 500+ unique content creators, social media managers, content developers, etc, and successfully served a host of prestigious clientele across the country”, said Mr. Abhijit Dey, Co-founder of TalenWala.

“TalentWala has opened its doors for the young and bright youngsters who are extremely passionate and innovative about event management. We provide extreme priorities on security, logistics, hospitality, technical, and production for the artists and celebrities apart from regular event bookings”, said Mr. Anirban Adhikary, Founder of TalenWala.

“We feel that the entertainment industry is fast expanding and is soon set to become one of the biggest and most thriving industries of the country. There is ample scope for us to widen our presence even in the remotest parts of the country. The one-year journey has indeed been a learning experience for us and the future looks very encouraging for TalentWala. Event management, today, is an undeniable service that requires specialized and experienced individuals and we have recruited the best talents from the industry to serve our clients successfully”, said Ms. Angel Jose, Co-founder of TalentWala.