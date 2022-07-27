Talkwalker’s latest report reveals young people on Twitter are most concerned by the cost of living

India – Mumbai, 27th July, 2022 – Talkwalker, a leading consumer intelligence platform, in partnership with Twitter, announced the launch of its Exploring the Cost of Living Conversation 2022 report today. As a Twitter Official Partner, Talkwalker analysed over 16 million cost of living conversations on Twitter, to understand how this global issue is impacting consumers.

The report helps brands to understand how the public is dealing with the drastic changes taking place across the globe. By diving into the global conversation on Twitter, Talkwalker offers brands a more empathetic view of their consumers – thus enabling them to adapt their messaging, products, and positioning to demonstrate awareness and address consumer sentiment.

The report is based on Twitter conversations from the period June 2021 to June 2022, analysed through Talkwalker’s Consumer Intelligence Acceleration Platform™. This combination of valuable data and powerful analytics provides additional insights into the ongoing situation.

Some of the key highlights of Talkwalker’s findings are below:

1. In India, 22% of cost of living conversations on Twitter are on the topic of healthcare, followed by cars (21%) and rent (19.1%)

2. Cost of living conversations are multiplying, especially among younger demographics

3. Fuel and energy costs are key conversation drivers on Twitter globally

4. Consumers are actively seeking from governments, society, brands, and the Twitter community

These insights highlight changes in several consumer buying habits:

Consumers are willing to spend more, but only within reason, with many concerned about brands potentially profiteering from the crisis.

Budget cuts are leading people into changing their long-term life decisions, rethinking everything from buying electric vehicles, to how they manage their retirement.

Many consumers are turning to Twitter for help, with new types of communities born, focused on helping those survive the crisis, with money-saving tips and discount codes.