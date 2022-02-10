Tamilnadu Petroproducts continues its excellent performance, Profits in Q3FY22 doubled vis a vis last year

10th February 2022, New Delhi: Tamilnadu Petroproducts Limited (TPL), Chennai based Petrochemical manufacturing company and part of AM International – Singapore, announced its third quarter results for FY 2022 today.

x

Financials:

TPL posted a revenue of Rs.452.19 crore compared to Rs.463.43 in the preceding quarter and Rs.293.15 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year. Net Earnings nearly doubled vis-à-vis Q3FY21 and higher than the preceding quarter.

Revenue for the nine months ended 31st December 2021 was Rs.1379.99 crore against Rs.802.82 crore in the nine months ended of the last year.

x

Financial Performance (In INR crore)

Particulars Standalone Quarterly Q3FY22 Q3FY21 Q2FY22 Revenues 452.19 293.15 463.43 EBITDA 70.12 37.08 68.15 PBT 62.57 30.34 61.07 PAT 46.95 21.87 45.20

Leadership Comment:

Mr. Ashwin Muthiah, Vice Chairman – TPL and Founder Chairman,

A M International, Singapore said:

x

TPL’s continued robust performance despite the pandemic related challenges demonstrates the company’s inherent ability to deliver despite external challenges. Going ahead, the company may face increased price pressure with the resumption of global trade and Indian imports. However, we are building a resilient organization that is future-ready to meet any changing market dynamics.

Mr. Muthukrishnan Ravi, CEO, Petrochemicals Division of AM International group, said that TPL has maintained its performance thanks to demand and price trends continuing for LAB. Ups and downs in chlor-alkali off-take are a concern, further accentuated by direct and indirect imports of these products. However, the PO unit stabilizing, and meeting supply commitments is a good sign. The company’s market leadership and customer confidence would help sustain the present trend