Tamra at Shangri-La Eros New Delhi presents Second Edition of Hidden Culinary Gems of India

(New Delhi, 22 April 2022) Shangri-La Eros New Delhi introduced ‘Hidden Culinary Gems of India’ pop-up series on 7 April 2022 in collaboration with Chef Pin. The second edition of the exclusive series brings signature dishes of Kayastha Cuisine by home chef Venu Mathur under the guidance of the hotel’s Executive Chef, Gagandeep Singh Sawhney from 21 to 24 April 2022 for lunch and dinner buffet at the international cuisine restaurant, Tamra.

Chef Pin is a leading platform for home chefs, offering healthy home-cooked meal options to people who love pure authentic home-cooked food. The chefs will be presenting their specialties for four days, covering a variety of regional cuisines.

Kayastha Cuisine comes from a unique blend of Hindu and Mughal cooking cultures. The signature dishes include Mutton Shammi Kebab, Dal Meat, Nargis Kofta, Mutton Biryani, Khade Masala Gosht, Khoya Matar Makhana, Arbi Papad ki Sabzi and more.

Sharing highlights of the authentic flavours of Kayastha cuisine, home chef Venu Mathur says, “The signature dishes of the Kayastha cuisine have strong presence of non-veg delights, especially the mutton and chicken inspired by Old Delhi ancestral recipes and royal kitchens.”

The special menu is available during the lunch and dinner buffet at Tamra.

For more information, guests may call (91 11) 4119 1010 or email tamra.slnd@shangri-la.com

