Tamrah Chocolate Coated Dates with Almonds from Dubai Comes To India

Mumbai 15th March 2022. World-renowned Tamrah Chocolate Coated Dates with Almonds has been launched in India. Launched at Mumbai first, these delicious Chocolate coated Dates with Almonds are currently available in four different flavours viz. Milk Chocolate, Dark Chocolate, Coconut Chocolate, and Caramel Chocolate. Plans are to make Tamrah available across India within a year. Each serving of Tamrah comes individually wrapped, preserving its freshness and unique taste. It is being sold through select Gourmet Food Stores, Roasteries, Sweet Shops, and Departmental Stores.

Tamrah brand is owned by Dubai, UAE based Best Food LLC. The Company is in existence since in 1979 and has attained a position of leadership with its seven business divisions – FMCG, Horeca, Target Market, International, GCC, Saudi Arabia and Retail (Roastery). Best Food now cater to a gamut of consumer tastes and preferences.

Intrend Marketing LLP, is importing and marketing Tamrah in India. Says Mukesh Singhal, Founder of Intrend Marketing, “Endowed with the Goodness of Dates, it is a great product, especially for the Health conscious Connoisseurs of Chocolate. Tamrah is made with the finest Dates, golden roasted Almonds, and enrobed in pure Chocolate. It is a healthy food and high quality is maintained as per international standards.”