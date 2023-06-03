Tanishq re-Launches its Malleshwaram & Yelahanka Store

Bengaluru, 3rd June 2023 – Tanishq, India’s largest jewellery retail brand from the house of Tata re-launched its two stores in Bangalore at Malleshwaram and Yelahanka. Both the stores were inaugurated by Mr. Ashok Sonthalia, CFO, Titan Company Limited & Mr. Vijesh Rajan, Head Retail, Tanishq, Titan Company Limited. Following the inauguration, Tanishq is offering free gold coin on every purchase. The offer is valid from 2nd June to 4th June 2023.

These large format stores span across a total area of 19,500 sq. ft., which caters to a wide range of signature Tanishq designs across vibrant colour stones, dazzling gold, shining diamonds, exquisite polki, and precious kundan jewellery. The store features Tanishq’s exclusive collections such as Alekhya inspired by Indian art forms along with the stunning diamond collection Colour Me Joy- The Carnival Edit; an uplifting line of jewellery collection inspired by the symphony of colours set in the spirit of stones. One of the special zones caters to wedding customers and is exclusively equipped with stunning jewellery pieces from Rivaah- a dedicated wedding jewellery sub-brand of Tanishq. Rivaah is designed keeping in line with the sensibility of Indian women from across the country and has evolved as a one stop destination for wedding shopping. Additionally, the store features a wide range of plain and studded jewellery designs from Mia by Tanishq with unique inspiration and excellent craftsmanship.

Speaking about the offer, Mr. Ashok Sonthalia, CFO, Titan Company Limited & Mr. Vijesh Rajan, Head Retail, Tanishq, Titan Company Limited said, “We are pleased to announce the re-launch of our two of the biggest stores in Bangalore today. These spacious outlets have been redesigned with the aim of bringing a larger and more contemporary Tanishq experience to the people of Karnataka. Through these revitalized stores, our goal is to provide a distinctive and exceptional jewellery shopping journey, complete with a world-class retail atmosphere and personalized customer interactions, all while offering high–quality products. The remodelled stores are now bigger and better, showcasing over 5000 exquisite designs, catering to a diverse range of customer preferences.”

The re-launched stores are located at below addresses respectively: –

Malleshwaram: Tanishq Showroom, 11 Sampige Road, Between, 1st and 2nd Cross, Malleshwaram, Bengaluru, Karnataka 560003

Yelahanka: Tanishq Showroom, No. 1312/C, Suggappa Layout, Opp. RMZ Galleria Mall, B.B. Road, Next to Pai International, Yelahanka, Bangalore-560064