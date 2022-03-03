TANSIM launches TANSEED 3.0 to fund and accelerate services to early-stage startups across Tamil Nadu

New Delhi, 2nd March, 2022: Tamil Nadu Startup and Innovation Mission (TANSIM) has launched the third edition of TANSEED to support early-stage startups. TANSIM has empanelled Villgro one of India’s foremost and the world’s largest social enterprise incubators to identify & support social enterprises creating innovative solutions in Agriculture, Climate action, and Livelihood sectors.

The third edition of TANSEED will assist and incubate early stage startups by offering them access to funding of up to INR 10 lakhs from TANSIM and follow-on funding support from Villgro of up to INR 50 lakhs to eligible startups. The selected startups will gain access to diagnostic panels, mentoring and market linkages among many other capacity building initiatives.

The technology partner for the program, Amazon Web Services (AWS) will provide technical assistance and up to 100,000 USD cloud credits to the startups selected under the TANSEED 3.O.

Speaking on the association, Srinivas Ramanujam, CEO, Villgro, said, “Villgro has its roots in Tamil Nadu, and it began its incubation journey with grassroots-level entrepreneurs across the state. We are excited to partner with TANSIM to support and deepen the entrepreneurship ecosystem in this space. TANSEED 3.0 is designed to discover and nurture the most impactful and innovative enterprises across the state. Villgro is committed to ensuring that these enterprises receive the best support and opportunity to succeed while creating job opportunities for all.”

The call for applications begins from 25 February and the deadline to submit the applications is 11 March 2022. Please read more about the eligibility criteria for the program here: http://villgro.startuptn.in/. The program will be led by Mohammad Azhar, Lead, Government and Public Sector initiatives and all interested applicants are requested to write to info.tanseed@villgro.org in case of any program related queries.

The program seeks promising startups registered within TANSIM and DPIIT with digital technology and social impact at the heart of their solutions. The enterprises with minimum viable product ready (MVP stage) are eligible for application. Only those startups headquartered in Tamil Nadu or willing to relocate their registered office to TANSIM are eligible. The average profit of the desired entity for the last three years shall be less than Rs 5 lakhs and must address one of the three themes of the program.

About Villgro Innovations Foundation

Villgro is India’s foremost and one of the world’s largest social enterprise incubators. Established in 2001, Villgro creates impactful, innovative and successful enterprises in Health, Agribusiness, and Climate Action. Since 2001, Villgro has supported 323 social enterprises that have raised over INR 4,388 million in investments, to create 4922 jobs and impact over 20 million lives. Villgro was awarded the Best Incubator Award by the Department of Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (GoI) in 2020. Apart from India, Villgro also has a presence in the USA, Africa and the Philippine.