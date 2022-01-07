TAPBS PETS Launches Its Cat-litter at Southern India

x

Chennai, 7th January 2022: FiloMilo brand owned by TABPS, one of the fastest-growing brands in the pets’ industry, made sure to utilise southern India’s at Whispering Stones in Coimbatore. They launched their very own cat litter and displayed several other products at the carnival.

FiloMilo cat litter was launched in 2 variants – scented and unscented. The scented cat litter came in fruity floral. Both of these variants have been made with 100% Bentonite Clay and is easily scoopable. The catchy name attracted hundreds of visitors along with their pets to this stall at the carnival. When asked about the quality and quantity of cat litter, the majority of the pet owners praised the product and company for their product. These reviews by customers helped the company gather responses better than expected.

Speaking about the product Mrs Brindha Prabhu, Co-Founder, TABPS Pets mentioned “Cats are extremely clean pets who prefer to cover their faces with clay in the wild. In apartments, it is imperative we provide them with a close-to-nature alternative. Our cat litter is formulated with 100% natural clay which is highly absorbent, easy clumping and non-allergic to cats. They have very little dust in them.”

The product was showcased at the stall in the carnival, but it can be obtained from amazon. The available size of the cat litter is 6kg and comes at an affordable price tag of just 599 INR. By making it available online, the company has made sure that pet lovers across the country can get their hands on the best cat litter in the market. Along with the cat litter, TABPS placed other products of FiloMilo too. They also showcased their best quality Chicken biscuits. Not only their stall was for cats but it attracted several dog owners too, all of whom praise the brand highly.

Now Available On Amazon