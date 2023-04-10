TAPMI and Karnataka Bank unite to host a town hall on budget policies

10th April Manipal, Karnataka – Business Tonic, a weekly program that aims to provide comprehensive information and guidance to the business community and the public, has successfully completed its 212th episode. The program is telecasted live every week on Namkudla TV Channel, with a live phone-in program related to business and banking. Under the patronage of Karnataka Bank, the “Budget Town Hall” program will be held at the Manipal TAPMI Knowledge Center on Tuesday, 11th April at 5.45 pm.

The program will cover various economic and business topics, including GST, income tax, insurance, banking, investment, real estate, IPR, NRI tax, MSME, and more. The event is being organized in collaboration with Namkudla TV Channel and T A Pai Management institute (TAPMI), and the “Budget Town Hall” will feature resource persons such as CA DB Mehta (Economic Expert), CA K Gururaj Acharya (Banking and Tax Expert), CASS Nayak (MSME and Tax Expert), Dr. Chandrakanth Bhat, Dubai (Investment Consultant), Dr. Y Srihari Upadhyay (Start Up Expert), and Dr. Aditya Mohan Jadav (Dean, TAPMI Bangalore). CA Yashasvini K Amin will anchor the event.

MAHE Pro-Vice Chancellor and TAPMI Director Dr. Madhu Veeraraghavan will inaugurate the program, and Karnataka Bank MD and CEO MS Mahabaleshwar will be the chief guest. The management of TAPMI and Namkudla TV Channel cordially invites entrepreneurs, professors, investors, start-ups, doctors, engineers, chartered accountants, professionals, bankers, and students from management, commerce, and economics streams to attend the event and make it a grand success. The program will be followed by a networking dinner, and the event will be telecasted on Namma Kudla 24×7 Channel on the following Sunday.

Business Tonic’s “Budget Town Hall” program is an excellent opportunity for the business community and the public to gain insights into the current economic and business scenarios and receive guidance from experts in various fields. Karnataka Bank’s support as a patron will undoubtedly add significant value to the event.