Tapsstart Digitall Launches a social campaign #TSDEmpowHer to empower ‘More women in Entrepreneurship’

Tapsstart Digitall (TSD), a digital-first community of entrepreneurs based in Mumbai, is hosting TSD Empow(her), a virtual event on 25th & 26th March, 2023. The event aims to promote “More Women in Entrepreneurship” and empower women to succeed in their entrepreneurial endeavours.

TSD Empowher features 24+ industry speakers across 8+ panel sessions, providing insights into key issues faced by women in entrepreneurship and strategies for success. The event is expected to impact about 800-1000 women entrepreneurs.

The panel sessions cover topics such as the power of mentorship, overcoming challenges, sustainability initiatives, fundraising, marketing pitfalls, and self-care in entrepreneurship. The event features a diverse set of speakers, including angel investors, founders, and experts in their respective fields.

The founders of the TSD Community, Amrrit Achipallya and Suranjikaa Mohapatraa, believe that women should not be celebrated on just one day but empowered for a lifetime, and they are poised at creating the desired impact through this event which is curated by 40+ entrepreneurs from the community. Suranjikaa Mohapatraa adds that every woman has tremendous power and will to achieve great heights in entrepreneurship, but it’s a matter of the ecosystem being more conducive to unleashing her power.

Some of the key panellists include

Mr. Nagaraja Prakasam (Naga the farmer), Angel investor and Co-Founder of IAN Impact,

Ms. Trisha Rajani Vaidya, Founder & Ex COO @ Dr. Vaidya’s, Angel Investor,

Ms. Akancha Srivastava, Founder- Akancha Against Harassment & Azure,

Mr. Arjun Vaidya, Co-Founder of V3 ventures and Dr Vaidya’s,

Mr. Mahavir Pratap Sharma, Co-founder of Rajasthan Angel, Innovators Network and Chairman of TiE India Angels,

Mr.Rohit Dadwal, Managing Director Asia Pacific – MMA Global,

Mr. Kuldeep Mirani, Co-Founder & CEO at BeyondSeed,

Ms Deeksha Ahuja,Founder at Encubay,

Mr. Ajit Nagral, Chairman and CEO at Scitara Corporation,

Ms.Uzramma, the Founder of Decentralised Cotton Yarn Trust, and Director of Malkha Marketing Trust

The event also includes speakers such as Ms. Simrun Chopra, founder at Nourish With SIM, Dr. Saloni Vora, clinical and cosmetic dermatologist, Mr. Satish Nagendra, founder & principal designer at Kora Design Collaborative, and Ms. Gurnoor Kaur Behl, founder of House of GKB,

TSD Empow(her) aims to empower women to succeed in their entrepreneurial endeavours and promote the cause of “More Women in Entrepreneurship.” The event promises to be an inspiring and insightful experience for all the women entrepreneurs attending.