Targeted Solutions With innisfree’s New Moment For Skin Sheet Masks

Nothing says K-beauty quite like a nourishing sheet mask, and innisfree India is proud to announce four new sheet masks under the category, Moment For Skin. Mild facial masks with cashmere-like, soft, microfeel sheets, these products are infused with the Jeju Three Herbs Complex, to soothe the skin, relieve dry and rough textures, and protect the skin’s barrier. When your skin condition becomes unstable due to daily stress, this mask helps relieve each specific problem using only the essential and effective ingredients.\

The Hypoallergenic skincare mask has been skin irritation tested, and can be chosen depending on your skin concerns, with a range of options targeted to relieve specific issues with essential and effective ingredients. The Jeju Three Herbs Complex, a soothing blend of Jeju eoseongcho, tea tree and mugwort extract is an essential soothing ingredient in the masks.

Longer-lasting softness and hydration is just a sheet mask away, especially when they are crafted using very thin vegan yarn featuring 1/10th the thickness of hair, giving a pleasant soft-fit on your skin.

innisfree Soothing Moment for skin mask: Madecassoside

Quantity: 25ml

Mild facial mask with cashmere-like soft microfeel sheet, infused with madecassoside to soothe the skin and protect the skin’s barrier.

innisfree Hydrating Moment for skin mask: Hyaluronic Acid

Quantity: 25ml

Mild facial mask with cashmere-like soft microfeel sheet, infused with eight hyaluronic acids to hydrate dry and rough skin.

innisfree Brightening Moment for skin mask: Vitamin C

Quantity: 25ml

Mild facial mask with cashmere-like soft microfeel sheet, infused with vitamin C derivative and niacinamide to help turn dull complexion into bright and clear skin.

innisfree Peeling Moment for skin mask: PHAs

Quantity: 25ml

Mild facial mask with cashmere-like soft microfeel sheet, infused with PHA to help care for rough texture into soft and smooth complexion.

