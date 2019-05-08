Targeting IAS Prelims 2019, Here’s what can ensure your success

With hardly any time left for UPSC Prelims 2019, aspirants are gearing up with their preparations. Simultaneously, it is also crucial to understand the importance of Prelims Mock Test. Being a highly competitive exam, UPSC will not allow easy go for the aspirants. This is where mock tests act as windows for the actual exams that at any case should not be avoided.

Since, assessing oneself for a highly competitive examination is must to be done at regular intervals, Mock Tests are the only best sources to asses yourself on the most relevant questions and topics, which hold high probability of being asked in the actual Civil Services Prelims Exam.

“Solving a good number of Mock Tests help students not only cover the entire syllabus and important topics efficiently while understanding the pattern, but also boost up the confidence level to go for the final quest as the Test Series are always designed in strict regard to that of UPSC Civil Services Exam. Civil Services Exam, being one of the most competitive examinations, comes with a round of speculations revolving around the examination pattern, difficulty level of the questions, etc.And being the most unpredictable exam, students must solve as many Test Series as possible to cover almost every probable question which can be asked by UPSC.” Said Mr. Manoj k Jha, Faculty at GS SCORE, New Delhi.

A series of right mock tests and regular solving of the same will help master this knowledge in all the needful dimensions, resulting in an improved performance for the actual exams! ‘Candidate preparing for the Civil Services Prelims exam must solve multiple tests to practice and get a stronger hold each subject and dimension covered in the Civil Services Prelims Exam.

“If you look at the trends for the past 10 years, competition has increased way beyond expectations and is thus affecting the success rate even for the serious candidates. Now when you don’t have an assurance of success, it is obvious that mastering the syllabus to the needful depths is the only way out! Practising this knowledge is of utmost importance to synchronise your preparation with the expectations of your examiner.” He added

Trust and confidence on one’s dedication & efforts are certain elements that always compliment the preparation for exams like the Civil Services Examination. And what will increase your confidence more than perfecting the preparation in the right way? Mock Tests are an ultimate confidence booster and solving multiple tests will also help you enhance your concentration.