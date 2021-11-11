Tarsons Products Limited Initial Public Offer to open on November 15, 2021

Wednesday: Tarsons Products Limited (“Tarsons” or the “Company”), an Indian labware company engaged in the designing, development, manufacturing and marketing of ‘consumables’, ‘reusables’ and ‘others’ including benchtop equipment, used in various laboratories across research organizations, academia institutes, pharmaceutical companies, Contract Research Organizations (“CROs”), Diagnostic companies and hospitals (Source: Frost & Sullivan Report), plans to open its Initial Public Offering (the “Offer”) on November 15, 2021.

The Price Band of the Offer has been fixed at ₹635 to ₹662 per Equity Share of face of ₹2 each. Bids can be made for a minimum of 22 Equity Shares and in multiples of 22 Equity Shares thereafter.

The Offer consists equity shares of face value of ₹2 each of Tarsons Products Limited comprising a fresh issue aggregating up to ₹1,500 million (the “Fresh Issue”). The offer for sale consists of up to 390,000 equity shares by Sanjive Sehgal aggregating, up to 310,000 equity shares by Rohan Sehgal (Sanjive Sehgal and Rohan Sehgal together “Promoter Selling Shareholders”) and up to 12,500,000 equity shares by Clear Vision Investment Holdings Pte. Limited (the “Investor Selling Shareholder”).

The offer includes a reservation of up to 60,000 equity shares, for subscription by eligible employees (the “Employee Reservation Portion”).

The Offer is being made through the Book Building Process, in terms of Rule 19(2)(b) of the Securities Contracts (Regulation) Rules, 1957, as amended (“SCRR”) read with Regulation 31 of the SEBI ICDR Regulations and in compliance with Regulation 6(1) of the SEBI ICDR Regulations, wherein not more than 50% of the Net Offer shall be available for allocation on a proportionate basis to Qualified Institutional Buyers (“QIBs”) (the “QIB Portion”) provided that the Company and the Selling Shareholders, in consultation with the BRLMs, may allocate up to 60% of the QIB Portion to Anchor Investors on a discretionary basis in accordance with the SEBI ICDR Regulations (“Anchor Investor Portion”), of which one-third shall be reserved for domestic Mutual Funds only, subject to valid Bids being received from domestic Mutual Funds at or above the Anchor Investor Allocation Price. In the event of under-subscription or non-allocation in the Anchor Investor Portion, the balance Equity Shares shall be added to the Net QIB Portion. Further 5% of the Net QIB Portion shall be available for allocation on a proportionate basis to Mutual Funds only and the remainder of the Net QIB Portion shall be available for allocation on a proportionate basis to all QIB Bidders (other than Anchor Investors) including Mutual Funds, subject to valid Bids being received at or above the Offer Price. However, if the aggregate demand from Mutual Funds is less than 5% of the QIB Portion, the balance Equity Shares available for allocation in the Mutual Fund Portion will be added to the remaining Net QIB Portion for proportionate allocation to QIBs.

Further, not less than 15% of the Net Offer shall be available for allocation on a proportionate basis to Non-Institutional Bidders and not less than 35% of the Net Offer shall be available for allocation to Retail Individual Bidders in accordance with the SEBI ICDR Regulations, subject to valid Bids being received from them at or above the Offer Price. Further, Equity Shares will be allocated on a proportionate basis to Eligible Employees applying under the Employee Reservation Portion, subject to valid Bids received from them at or above the Offer Price. All potential Bidders (except Anchor Investors) are required to mandatorily utilise the Application Supported by Blocked Amount (“ASBA”) process providing details of their respective ASBA accounts and UPI ID (in case of RIBs), if applicable, in which the corresponding Bid Amounts will be blocked by the Self Certified Syndicate Banks (“SCSBs”) or by the Sponsor Bank under the UPI Mechanism, as applicable. Anchor Investors are not permitted to participate in the Offer through the ASBA process.

The Net Proceeds from the Fresh Issue are proposed to be utilised for (i) Repayment/prepayment of all or certain borrowings; (ii) Funding a part of the capital expenditure for the new manufacturing facility at Panchla, West Bengal (the “Proposed Expansion”); and (iii) General corporate purposes.

The Equity Shares offered in this Offer are proposed to be listed at both BSE Limited (“BSE”) and the National Stock Exchange of India Limited (“NSE”, together with BSE, the “Stock Exchanges”) post the listing.

ICICI Securities Limited, Edelweiss Financial Services Limited and SBI Capital Markets Limited are the Book Running Lead Managers to the Offer.