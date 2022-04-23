TaskUs unveils new office in Mohali that exudes energy and sporting spirit

Mohali, India (April 23, 2022): TaskUs, Inc., a global provider of outsourced digital services, announces the opening of its office in Mohali, India. The site unveiling is scheduled to coincide with the company’s ongoing process of re-inviting teammates to an in-center environment.

The company started operating in Mohali during the pandemic via its Work@Home platform. This site launch will kick-off the first time TaskUs teammates step into a permanent TaskUs facility. They could look forward to experiencing the same world-class amenities, visually stimulating design themes, and collaborative spaces.

“India is a key geography for TaskUs and has significantly contributed to our exponential growth over the past three years,” said Bryce Maddock, TaskUs CEO and Co-Founder. “Having a presence in Mohali allows us to tap exceptionally good talent ready to deliver expertise to clients looking for specialized, digital services while contributing to economic and community development.”

TaskUs’ Mohali site, “Oorja,” a Hindi word that means “energy,” has a sports and gaming theme, unique on each floor, made to inspire and invigorate teammates. For instance, its ground floor is inspired by cricket, India’s most popular sport. It has a cafe built on a cricket playground, complete with a net for enthusiasts to practice their skills. The site also has a recreational area where teammates can play video games, pool table and foosball, among others. As TaskUs promotes an active and healthy lifestyle, employees will also have access to an outdoor multipurpose court for volleyball, tennis, and football and a pool table for indoor sports.

“Mohali is known for its diverse, highly skilled, and tech-savvy talent pool; modern infrastructure; non-metro advantage, and high quality of life. We want to bring jobs closer to people and locations that reflect our people-first values,” said Sapna Bhambani, Senior Vice President for Operations in India. “Our sites are a testament to how much we invest in creating the best employee experience and their well-being. Aside from the state-of-the-art facilities, our teammates in India will be introduced to amazing frontline benefits such as health, wellness and life programs that are disruptive in the industry.”

TaskUs recently opened its doors to select members of the media for a tour of its new site. Apart from this, it also hosted grand celebrations especially planned exclusively for employees in Mohali.

Dubbed “Bollywood Bash with Us,” the event was held at Radisson Red Chandigarh in Mohali. Hosted by theater actress and anchor Swedha Singh Bahal, the event was filled with lively music, dancing, games, and a whole lot more activities for employees to enjoy.

“This celebration is for our teammates, who are the true reason behind our success. We look forward to having more of these activities with our teammates at our sites,” said Bhambani.

TaskUs currently has three sites in India. Since the launch of its first site in Indore in 2019, the company has grown to 6,000 employees as of December 2021, making India the fastest-growing location in TaskUs history.