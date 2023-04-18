Taste Delicious Ramadan Specialties at Shaan – E- Khazana -Sayaji Hotel Kolhapur

Ramadan is a time for fasting and spiritual reflection, but it’s also a time for delicious food! If you’re looking for something unique this Ramadan season, then why not experience the best that Sayaji Hotel Kolhapur has to offer at Shaan-E-Khazana from 17th April to 23rd April 2023.

At Shaan-E-Khazana, you will have the chance to taste some of the most tantalizing street specialties of Mumbai’s Mohammed Ali Road curated by our expert chef Kishan Gunjal. From spicy curries to tasty kebabs, there’s something to satisfy every palate. All dishes are made with traditional ingredients and methods, ensuring that each dish is authentically delicious. Guests can relish a tempting meal with few signature dishes like Nalli Nihari, Mutton Khiri Kebab, Kheema Pav, Paya, Haleem and many more. Mains are accompanied with mouth-watering desserts including Shahi Tukda, Malai Khaja, Malpua with Rabdi and Assortted Kulfi with Faluda.

From savory to sweet, Shaan-E-Khazana offers something for everyone’s taste buds during Ramadan.

Venue – Blue Lotus, Sayaji Hotel Kolhapur.

Date – 17th April 2023 To 23rd April 2023.

Time – Dinner 6:30 PM To 10:00 PM