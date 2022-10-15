TASVA’s brand ambassadors Ranbir Kapoor and Ananya Panday present Ek Naya Nazariya

15th October 2022: TASVA announced the launch of ‘Ek Naya Nazariya’, its first-ever multi-media platform campaign film with brand ambassadors Ranbir Kapoor and Ananya Panday.

Conceptualized by Ogilvy & Mather and shot by ace director Shashanka Chaturvedi and photographer Tarun Khiwal, the campaign film ‘Ek Naya Nazariya’ is a fresh & contemporary take on celebrations, style & self-expression. The film will run across high visibility and impact platforms including GECs such as Star Plus, Colors, SONY SAB, Sony MAX(v), Zee Cinema, &Pictures, Star Gold SD, STAR GOLD 2, SONY MAX 2, Star Pravah, Zee Kannada, COLORS KANNADA, Udaya TV, Udaya Movies, Sun TV, Star Vijay, KTV, Star Maa, Zee Telegu, ETV Telugu, Zee Cinema, Asianet, Flower TV, Asianet Movies and popular entertainment shows such as Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, Indian Idol, Tarak Mehta, Kapil Sharma, Big Boss AP & TN.

Set in a wedding home, Ek Naya Nazariya is a conversation between Ranbir Kapoor and Ananya Panday as she is experiencing the usual wedding jitters, imagining life ahead as a married couple while he playfully yet earnestly urges her to see themselves as two best friends starting a wonderful journey wherein there will be no attempt to change each other.

TASVA aims to rethink the Indian celebratory experience for the male consumer. The brand’s fresh approach toward style, self-expression and the freedom to be oneself comes alive with Ek Naya Nazariya, a befitting way to highlight TASVA’s soul, as well as that of modern India.