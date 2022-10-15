TASVA’s brand ambassadors Ranbir Kapoor and Ananya Panday present Ek Naya Nazariya

15th October 2022: TASVA announced the launch of ‘Ek Naya Nazariya’, its first-ever multi-media platform campaign film with brand ambassadors Ranbir Kapoor and Ananya Panday.
Conceptualized by Ogilvy & Mather and shot by ace director Shashanka Chaturvedi and photographer Tarun Khiwal, the campaign film ‘Ek Naya Nazariya’ is a fresh & contemporary take on celebrations, style & self-expression. The film will run across high visibility and impact platforms including GECs such as Star Plus, Colors, SONY SAB, Sony MAX(v), Zee Cinema, &Pictures, Star Gold SD, STAR GOLD 2, SONY MAX 2, Star Pravah, Zee Kannada, COLORS KANNADA, Udaya TV, Udaya Movies, Sun TV, Star Vijay, KTV, Star Maa, Zee Telegu, ETV Telugu, Zee Cinema, Asianet, Flower TV, Asianet Movies and popular entertainment shows such as Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, Indian Idol, Tarak Mehta, Kapil Sharma, Big Boss AP & TN.
Set in a wedding home, Ek Naya Nazariya is a conversation between Ranbir Kapoor and Ananya Panday as she is experiencing the usual wedding jitters, imagining life ahead as a married couple while he playfully yet earnestly urges her to see themselves as two best friends starting a wonderful journey wherein there will be no attempt to change each other.
TASVA aims to rethink the Indian celebratory experience for the male consumer. The brand’s fresh approach toward style, self-expression and the freedom to be oneself comes alive with Ek Naya Nazariya, a befitting way to highlight TASVA’s soul, as well as that of modern India.
“I am excited to join the TASVA tribe! It’s amazing how the brand is making Indian celebrations and occasions so much more stylish, modern and fresh, which is what my personal style is as well. The campaign Ek Naya Nazariya captures present-day India and its celebrations perfectly”, said Ranbir Kapoor
“It gives me immense pleasure to be a part of the TASVA tribe. My personal style ideology identifies with TASVA’s fresh approach when it comes to ethnic wear for men & Indian celebrations. Starting my association with the brand’s #EkNayaNazariya campaign is very special. It captures modern India’s thinking in such a beautiful way”, said Ananya Panday
On the release of the campaign film, Mr. Tarun Tahiliani, Chief Design Officer, TASVA said, “Ranbir Kapoor and Ananya Panday perfectly capture the vision of TASVA in Ek Naya Nazariya. It’s a beautiful film and they light up the screen with their presence! Ek Naya Nazariya encapsulates the essence of TASVA, a blend of contemporary and traditional. I couldn’t be more pleased to have this thought come to life with our brand ambassadors.”
Commenting on the brand’s first TVC, Mr. Sandeep Pal, CEO, TASVA added, “Our first campaign film has been perfectly timed to capture the festive fervor across the country. The campaign was conceived to showcase TASVA’s fresh take on the Indian celebratory experience as well as present a novel way of thinking and we’re certain that our brand ambassadors Ranbir Kapoor and Ananya Panday will create enthusiasm and affinity for TASVA, amongst our discerning consumers.”