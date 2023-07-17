Tata AIG General Insurance Co. Ltd appointed as Lead Insurer for Maharashtra for last mile penetration through the State Insurance Plan

Mumbai, July 17, 2023: The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) has selected Tata AIG General Insurance Co. Ltd. as the non-life insurer for the State of Maharashtra to initiate and drive activities in collaboration with all other non-life and health insurance companies to increase insurance penetration in the State in line with its vision “Insurance for all by year 2047”.

As the chosen insurer, Tata AIG General Insurance Company Limited will collaborate with all non-life and health insurance companies working in the state of Maharashtra, the IRDAI, and the State Government to create awareness of existing government schemes, enhancing insurance reach and accessibility across the state at the Gram Panchayat, district and state levels.

The State of Maharashtra certainly requires exponential adoption of insurance for reducing the protection gap to support sustainable economic development within the state. IRDAI has also identified key segments such as Motor Insurance, Health Insurance, and Crop Insurance to drive overall insurance penetration in the state. Tata AIG will also assist in promoting the adoption of flagship government schemes such as Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PMJAY).