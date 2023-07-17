Tata AIG General Insurance Co. Ltd appointed as Lead Insurer for Maharashtra for last mile penetration through the State Insurance Plan

Mumbai, July 17, 2023: The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) has selected Tata AIG General Insurance Co. Ltd. as the non-life insurer for the State of Maharashtra to initiate and drive activities in collaboration with all other non-life and health insurance companies to increase insurance penetration in the State in line with its vision “Insurance for all by year 2047”.
As the chosen insurer, Tata AIG General Insurance Company Limited will collaborate with all non-life and health insurance companies working in the state of Maharashtra, the IRDAI, and the State Government to create awareness of existing government schemes, enhancing insurance reach and accessibility across the state at the Gram Panchayat, district and state levels.
The State of Maharashtra certainly requires exponential adoption of insurance for reducing the protection gap to support sustainable economic development within the state. IRDAI has also identified key segments such as Motor Insurance, Health Insurance, and Crop Insurance to drive overall insurance penetration in the state. Tata AIG will also assist in promoting the adoption of flagship government schemes such as Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PMJAY).
Neelesh Garg, MD & CEO of Tata AIG General Insurance Co. Ltd., said, “We are excited to be appointed as the Lead Insurer and look forward to working closely with our colleagues in other non-life and health insurance companies, the insurance regulator, and the State Government of Maharashtra to raise awareness and increase penetration of insurance to ensure financial protection for individuals and businesses alike. This is a step towards collaboration in creating a society which is insured and aware of the list of coverage offered by their insurance policy. It will enable the populace of Maharashtra to be insurance literate. We will leverage our expertise, technology, and partnerships to develop innovative insurance products and services that cater to the evolving needs of the people of Maharashtra.”