Tata AIG General Insurance Co.Ltd offers ‘SmartCare’ extended warranty on home appliances for Flipkart customers

Tata AIG, one of the private general insurance company and Flipkart, India’s homegrown e-commerce marketplace, today announced their strategic partnership for group policy arrangement to offer ‘SmartCare’. SmartCare is an extended warranty product available for Flipkart customers across their small home appliances range wherein, consumers can avail an extended warranty of one year, in addition to the manufacturer’s warranty for new small home appliances in four different categories like Juicer Mixer Grinder, Induction Cooktop, Electric Cooker and Vacuum Cleaners at a much affordable price.

‘SmartCare’ extended warranty covers all concerns that are covered under the manufacturer warranty, thus ensuring consumers save money on any repairs. An increased awareness, combined with the increasing importance of small home appliances in one’s daily lives has led to consumers often seeking safeguards for their products post the expiry of manufacturers’ warranties. Meeting this customer requirement helps aid loyalty towards the brand, subsequently propelling the market growth.

On purchase of any small home appliance from Flipkart, customers availing an extended warranty will receive the SmartCare Extended Warranty certificate from Flipkart. Customers can claim the extended warranty by either choosing a cashless repair or via reimbursement mode. They can contact the customer centre with the claim via a call, SMS or email within 7 days of malfunction.

Speaking about the partnership, Parag Ved, Executive Vice-President and Head- Consumer Lines, Tata AIG said, “We are delighted to partner with Flipkart that is merely an extension of the customer-centric approach with which our products and services are designed and a step ahead towards our promise of providing innovative risk insurance solutions to customers. With SmartCare, we aim to offer millions of its loyal customers with suitable everyday insurance solutions at an affordable price. “

“Home appliances make our everyday lives much easier. A fault in the product that may ruin the appliance can add hurdles to our routine and purchasing or repairing the product can often be expensive. For all these reasons, it is important to protect your home appliances.” He added.

Hari G. Kumar, Vice-President, Large Appliances at Flipkart said, “At Flipkart, we strive to fulfil the evolving requirements of our customers and provide solutions that are best suited to their needs. The extended warranty offering will ensure best-in-class aftercare for small home appliances which are increasingly being adopted to ease one’s efforts at home. We are delighted to partner with Tata AIG, whose customer-centric approach resonates with our own, in bringing best-in-class constructs to millions of consumers across the country.”