Tata AIG’s witty campaign “Fizul Kharche” highlights smart money saving practices, using health insurance to cover medical emergency costs and saving tax on insurance premium

Mumbai, March 2023: Tata AIG General Insurance Company Limited, one of the leading general insurance firms, has unveiled its brand campaign ‘Fizul Kharche’ to create awareness of smart money saving practices, using health insurance to cover medical emergency costs and saving tax on insurance premiums. This campaign has three light-hearted, witty short ad films showcasing the magnified spending behaviour of customers when they have excess money. The campaign goes live on 01 March 2023 and will run on all digital platforms of Tata AIG.

The campaign aims to spotlight Tata AIG’s Health Insurance Product and emphasizes the tax savings one can avail of with their health insurance policy premium. The three short films under this campaign titled ‘#FizulKharche’ showcase a few extreme scenarios of customers spending excess money that they have saved by investing in Tata AIG’s health insurance.