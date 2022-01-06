Tata Capital unveils ‘Flexi Plus Loans’ across product categories

Mumbai, January 06, 2022: Tata Capital, the flagship financial services company of the Tata Group, unveils– ‘Flexi Plus Loans ‘- an exclusive range of new offerings that can be availed across product categories. This latest category of loans aims to give Tata Capital’s customers the freedom and convenience to suit their financial requirements.

Flexi Plus Loans can be availed across a wide range of Tata Capital’s product categories which include – 1) Personal Loans 2) Business Loans 3) Loan Against Property 4) Two Wheeler Loans 5) Used Car Loans 6) Home Loans. Each product comes with enhanced flexibility through a number of new features and gives customers an increased ability to personalize the loan as per their needs.

The key features offered under Flexi Plus Loans are:

Longer Tenure Overdraft Facility and Step Up Plan

*The features will differ for each product.

On the launch of Flexi Plus Loans, Sarosh Amaria, MD, Tata Capital Financial Services, said,

“We at Tata Capital constantly strive to empower our customers with financial solutions that are easy to access, affordable and where we can provide immense convenience. Our latest Flexi Plus Loans is one such offering which is designed to give our customers the options to customize with added flexible benefits to meet their needs. Further, one can avail our products instantly and seamlessly across all our digital channels. We look forward to serving our customers and bringing value with Flexi Plus Loans”.

Flexi Plus Loans will be promoted by an exclusive Integrated Marketing Campaign – ‘India Apne Mann Ki Karo’’. This campaign comprises 3 – humorous short films which highlights the salient features of the new product offering.

For more information, please visit: https://www.tatacapital.com/flexi-plus-loans.html