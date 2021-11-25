‘Tata Chemicals awarded with a 5-star rating by Shri Pralhad Joshi, Minister of Mines’

Bags this rating for the last 3 consecutive years for its sustainable development efforts

Mumbai, 25th November 2021: Aniali Limestone Mines of Tata Chemicals has been conferred with a 5-Star Rating by the Ministry of Mines, GOI for the last three consecutive years. Based on a stringent evaluation process taken up by the Indian Bureau of Mines, this valuable recognition was given on the occasion of 5th National Mineral conclave, by Shri Pralhad Joshi, Minister of Mines.

Tata Chemicals was felicitated with three 5 Star Awards for exemplary performance in implementation of Sustainable Development Framework. This includes implementation of best practices in mining operations, minerals conservation, rehabilitation & reclamation of the mined-out area, environment protection and also various steps taken in healthcare, periphery and skill development.

“Sustainability has been at the core of all our operations at Tata Chemicals. We are grateful and honoured that our efforts have been recognised by the Ministry. We have deployed safe and scientific mining procedures curbing environmental impact over the years. This five-star rating reflects our focus on maintaining the ecological balance and our on-going dedication to implementing a variety of environmental and energy-saving solutions.” said Mr Shohab Rais, COO, Tata Chemicals Ltd.

The star rating system is designed by the Ministry of Mines, Govt. of India to include a built-in compliance mechanism for environmental and forest safeguards. It helps in recognising good performers in the mining industry while motivating all mining leaseholders to strive for excellence. In addition to facilitating the exchange of best practices, the platform also incentivises its implementation.