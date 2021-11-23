Tata Communications launches GlobalRapide, an end-to-end managed Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS)

Tata Communications, a global digital ecosystem enabler, today announces the launch of Tata Communications GlobalRapide, an end-to-end managed unified communications as a service (UCaaS) to enable enterprises deliver digitally advanced, sophisticated, and intelligent collaboration experiences to employees. With this new service, Tata Communications becomes a one-stop-shop to address all digital-first, cloud-first unified communications requirements of global businesses.

Tata Communications GlobalRapide helps enterprises with identifying the right collaboration platforms, simplified migration, robust enterprise-grade communications management, and end-to-end visibility, monitoring, and reporting of the collaboration solutions. Augmented with SaaS (Software as a Service) platform-based strategy, training, and insights capabilities, the service provides businesses with usage analysis of their collaboration tools, maximising the service adoption. With this addition, Tata Communications suite of cloud-based, secure collaboration solutions now enables enterprises to unlock the full potential of their digital collaboration strategy with better visibility and control of their unified communications infrastructure.

“Effective collaboration strategy is the bedrock of a productive enterprise ecosystem. In a recent survey[1], 45% of global enterprises acknowledged that right collaborative tools and systems are critical to manage the risk of employee burnout as well as support new ways of working,” said Mysore Madhusudhan, Executive Vice President, Collaboration and Connected Solutions, Tata Communications. “As enterprises embark on their digital transformation journeys, Tata Communications GlobalRapide removes the complexity of different platforms to deliver consistent experiences for global users with scalability and ease of management for the organisation. We are encouraged by the initial response from Tata Communications GlobalRapide customers who cite simplified end-to-end integration, control and visibility in a single pane of glass as key benefits they are experiencing in their ecosystems.”

The pandemic has accelerated the digital transformation journeys of enterprises. Thus, the demand for advanced unified communications services has increased with businesses investing in a more robust digital architecture to support hybrid working models. IDC forecasts that UCaaS market will grow at 9.3 percent CAGR between 2020 and 2025[2]. With global connectivity, local expertise, and regulatory compliance, Tata Communications is equipped to deliver cloud-driven, smart, efficient, and secure unified communications experiences for global enterprises.