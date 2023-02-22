Tata Institute of Social Sciences, School of Vocational Education conducts Convocation

Mumbai, February 2023: The convocation ceremony of graduating students from the School of Vocational Education, Tata Institute of Social Sciences, was held on Monday, February 20, 2023, at the Convention Centre, Naoroji Campus, TISS Mumbai.

Dr Rajagopal Devara, IAS, Additional Chief Secretary & Development Commissioner, Planning Department, Government of Maharashtra, Mantralaya, Mumbai, was the chief guest at the convocation ceremony.

Addressing the convocation, Dr Rajagopal Devara said, “I feed proud and am honoured to be invited for the convocation of the Tata Institute of Social Sciences – School of Vocational Education. It is wonderful to be here in the campus again. In fact, I feel nostalgic. I have completed my PhD from TISS. I am a student of JNU and TISS, and I have observed that both the institutions share the same values. I congratulate all the students for graduating this year. I had postponed some of my meetings because I wanted to be with these youngsters. The world is transforming and transformation is happening in every aspect of life. It’s time to change and adapt to the ever-changing world with new skills. It is heartening to see institutes like Tata Institute of Social Sciences playing a crucial part in this regard.”

TISS director Prof Shalini Bharat presided over the convocation ceremony which saw 563 students from 2022 batch taking part and 1661 students in absentia. Total 2224 students graduated from 2022 batch. Prof. Shalini Bharat quoted, “We congratulate all the students and wish them bright and successful future.”

Prof Madhushree Sekher, Dean, School of Vocational Education, (SVE), TISS, said: “We congratulate all the students of TISS- School of Vocational Education. We are grateful to the chief guest Dr Rajagopal Devara, Prof Shalini Bharat, and all the academic council members who graced the ceremony. We are proud to state that our students are being absorbed by renowned organisations; it is a testament to the great standards set by Tata Institute of Social Sciences to create sustainable sources of Income for youth of the country through Vocational Education and thus ensuring sustainability transition.”