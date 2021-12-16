Tata International launches ‘TAGRA’

Tata International, the global trading arm of the Tata group and one of India’s leading exporters of leather and leather products, today announced the launch of TAGRA – a premium range of performance footwear for safety, manufacturing, military and security sectors. Tata International Ltd. has designed TAGRA shoes with an aim to protect the protectors and support wellbeing in the industrial sector.

Commenting on the launch, Atul Nagrath, Head of Leather Products, Tata International Ltd said, “We are proud to launch a premium ‘Made in India’ work and safety, military and security shoe brand in the country. The shoes have been crafted using FeetScience, Tata International’s scientific study of human feet, to provide unparalleled levels of quality and comfort. The name TAGRA means strong. Our range of performance shoes, focusing on the middle and higher market segment, are made of high-quality sustainable leather from Tata International tanneries. The shoes are loaded with additional features like composite toe, anti-penetration soles, waterproofing and thermolite insulation and can be tailored to fit the requirements of various sectors.’’

Tata International Ltd. has been supplying safety shoes in India under the brand name Stryde. So far the focus was on catering to customers’ needs for an economical range of safety shoes with PVC and PU Soles.

As one of India’s leading exporters, manufacturers and supply chain integrators of leather and leather products, Tata International exports to over 35 countries. Maintaining international quality standards and their customer-centric approach has helped them build global associations with brands like Clarks, Caleres, Wolverine, Gabor, Deichmann, Zara, H&M, Marks & Spencer, Alpine Stars, Kenneth Cole and others. The company has incorporated eco-friendly methods into leather manufacturing processes with the use of emerging technology and extensive in-house R&D in line with the company’s long term ESG agenda while maintaining its leadership position in the market.