Tata Motors and Indian Bank offers easy financing for its passenger vehicles customers…

Bengaluru, July 2022: With the festive season around the corner, Tata Motors, India’s leading automotive brand entered into a partnership with Indian Bank to facilitate easy financing for its passenger vehicles customers. This strategic partnership aims to provide customized and attractive car loans from across 5700+ branches of Indian Bank across the country.

The easy financing will be available at attractive interest rates starting as low as 7.80%. The scheme will provide up to 90% financing on road funding, with repayment terms of up to 7 years. Customers can foreclose or provide partial payments at no additional fees. Tata Motors’ customers can also register for the finance options through Tata Motors’ dealers across the country.