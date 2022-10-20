Tata Motors bags an order for delivering 2000 XPRES T EVs to Evera

Mumbai, October 20, 2022:Taking yet another step towards accelerating the transition to sustainable transportation, Tata Motors, India’s leading automotive brand, signed an agreement, today with Evera, one of the earliest EV only – ride-hailing platforms in Delhi NCR region, for delivering 2,000 XPRES T EVs.These vehicles are an addition to the already existing fleet of Tata Motors’ EVs present with the aggregator.

Speaking on the occasion Mr. Shailesh Chandra – Managing Director, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd. and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd., said, “With the XPRES-T EV Sedan we have created a new benchmark in the fleet market, and it is heartening to see renowned fleet aggregators joining the green mobility wave with us. Evera has been associated with us since a long time, and we are delighted to further strengthen this tie-up, by signing an agreement of delivering 2000 EVs to them. X-PRES T EV offers enhanced safety, fast charging solution, a premium interior theme along with dynamic performance at an affordable price. We hope to continue our association with Evera and jointly work towards offering greener and safer mobility options to our customers.”

According to Mr. Nimish Trivedi, Co-founder & CEO, Prakriti E-Mobility, Parent Company of Evera, “We are glad to announce our collaboration with Tata Motors. This association aligns with the Government of India’s National Electric Mobility Mission Plan and demonstrates our commitment to providing eco-friendly yet most efficient, comfortable, and sustainable mobility solutions to the customers. With this fleet of Tata Motors’ EVs, our start of the airport services at the Terminal 3 of the Indira Gandhi International Airport, Delhi, is around the corner and will propel us further towards this goal. We are also looking to expand to other cities to fast-track the EV adoption in the country by creating an end-to-end ecosystem. This collaborative approach with Tata Motors, shall further our vision and allow consumers to access a network of safe-mobility solutions across the country. We will continue to lead shaping the EV fleet industry with more such strategic partnerships.”

In July 2021, Tata Motors launched the XPRES brand, exclusively for fleet customers and XPRES-T EV is the first vehicle under this brand. The XPRES-T electric sedan comes with 2 range options – 213km and 165km (ARAI certified range under test conditions). It packs a high energy density battery of 21.5 kWh and 16.5 kWh and can be charged from 0- 80% in 90 mins and 110 mins, respectively, using fast charging or can also be normally charged from any 15 A plug point, which is easily available and convenient. It comes with zero tail-pipe emission, single-speed automatic transmission, dual airbags, ABS with EBD as standard across variants. The premium black theme interior with standard automatic climate control and Electric Blue accents across its interior and exterior will give it a differentiated presence from other Tata cars.

Tata Motors has been revolutionizing the Indian automotive market with its pioneering efforts and is leading the e-mobility wave in India with a commanding market share of 89% (YTD), with over 45000 Tata EVs on road till date in personal and fleet segments. Furthermore, in an effort to make EVs even more accessible to all, Tata Motors is closely working with other Tata Group companies including Tata Power, Tata Chemicals, Tata Auto Components, Tata Motors Finance and Croma, to contribute to the faster adoption of EVs in India through its EV ecosystem called the ‘Tata uniEVerse’.