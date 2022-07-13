Tata Motors extends the Nexon portfolio with XM+ (S) variant

Bengaluru, 13th July 2022: Celebrating its leadership position in the SUV segment, Tata Motors, India’s leading automotive brand, today introduced a new variant enriching the Nexon portfolio – the XM+(S). Placed between the XM (S) and the XZ+, this newest addition is loaded with features and will be available at an attractive starting price of INR. 9.75 lakhs (ex-showroom, Delhi). Available in Calgary White, Daytona Grey, Flame Red and Foliage Green colour options, the Nexon XM+(S) will come equipped with an electric sunroof, 7” floating infotainment system with android auto and apple car play, 4 speaker system, cooled glove box, rear AC vents, rain sensing wipers, auto headlamps, digital instrument cluster, multi-drive modes, 12 V rear power socket and a shark fin antenna.

Models Start Price ( in INR, Ex-showroom Delhi) XM+(S) (Petrol. Manual) 9.75 Lakhs XMA+(S) (Petrol, Automatic) 10.40 Lakhs XM+ (S) (Diesel, Manual) 11.05 Lakhs XMA+ (S) (Diesel, Automatic) 11.70 Lakhs

According to Mr. Rajan Amba, Vice President, Sales, Marketing and Customer Care, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd., “We are elated to witness the continued affinity of our consumers with the Nexon brand. The upward trajectory of Nexon sales in the country is backed by its immense popularity, recognition and our promise to deliver the best to the customers. With more than 3,50,000 Nexons on the road, it has successfully marked its place as the #1 SUV in India and has undoubtedly been the flagbearer of Tata Motors’ commitment to safety, paving the way for other segment-defining products from our stable. Taking this momentum ahead, we are happy to introduce the feature-rich XM+(S) variant, which will certainly diversify our Nexon portfolio further and draw newer customers to our showrooms.”

Recently featured as the 4th top-selling car in India, the Nexon has multiple awards to its name. Launched in 2017, the Nexon has stood the test of time with best in class safety, stunning design and top rated performance along with aspirational and segment-defining feature additions. With 33 petrol and 29 diesel variants on offer for the customers to choose from, the Nexon portfolio stands strong with a total of 62 variants, catering to a wide spectrum of consumer needs.

