Tata Motors’ flagship SUV, the Safari joins the #DARK range

Bengaluru, January 17, 2022: Tata Motors, one of India’s leading automotive brands, today announced the launch of the Safari #DARK, the latest flagship addition to the company’s successful #DARK range. The Safari #DARK Edition is now open for bookings and available at dealerships nationwide starting at 19.05 lakhs (ex-showroom, Delhi).

The Safari #DARK will be clad in the signature Oberon Black exterior body colour, which many have now come to associate with the #DARK range. The mascots on the fender and the tailgate as well as the 18” Blackstone alloy wheels lend the exteriors the signature #DARK look. As part of the interiors, Safari #DARK offers a premium Blackstone Dark theme with exclusive touches to the key elements. Additions like the distinct dark finishes, special Blackstone Matrix dashboard & premium Dark upholstery (Nappa Granite Black colour scheme with Blue Tri Arrow Perforations and Blue Stitching) complete the insides of the Safari #DARK.

Available on the XT+/XTA+ & XZ+/XZA+ trims, the Safari #DARK will get other exclusive features such as Ventilated Seats on both 1st and 2nd Row, Air purifier and Android Auto & Apple Car Play over Wi-Fi.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Rajan Amba, Vice President, Sales, Marketing and Customer Service, Passenger Vehicles, Tata Motors, said, “Launched in July last year, with a power-packed line-up featuring India’s safest premium hatchback – the Altroz, India’s first GNCAP 5star rated car – the Nexon, Tata Motors’ premium midsize SUV with the Land Rover DNA – the Harrier and India’s highest selling passenger electric car – the Nexon EV, the #DARK range has, in a very short span of time, become a mainstay of our New Forever range of passenger vehicles. This will be even truer now with the addition of Safari #DARK to the line-up, with the exciting & unique proposition that it has to offer to the customers.

Furthermore, with a high sales penetration across brands, the #DARK range has undoubtedly become a popular choice for customers. The Harrier #DARK, which was launched as a limited edition product initially, did extremely well and on popular customer demand, became an integral part of the Harrier portfolio. It offered an exciting & unique package to the customers, which further extended with the introduction of the #DARK range. We are confident that this stylish #DARK Edition will prove to be yet another reason for car-buyers to upgrade to the magnificent Safari.”

Launched last year, the Safari, has already achieved milestones of its own, completing the 10K rollout in just 6 months & 16k happy Safari owners already reclaiming their life since the launch. The #DARK is the latest treatment to be given to the legendary SUV post the introduction of its #Gold avatar, which also has been greatly loved by all.

Built on the very reliable OMEGARC architecture, which in turn is derived from Land Rover’s legendary D8 platform, the Safari possesses the perfect combination of stunning design and performance, meeting the needs of today’s SUV customers, who want plush and comfortable interiors, unparalleled versatility, go-anywhere experience, top-notch safety, and the most up-to-date connected car technology for a modern, multifaceted lifestyle.

