Tata Motors goes #Hyperlocal for its passenger vehicle buyers

Bengaluru, March 03, 2022: Tata Motors, India’s leading automotive brand, today introduced ‘Anubhav,’ showroom on wheels, a doorstep car buying experience for rural customers. In line with its rural marketing strategy, this initiative will help increase reach in Tehsils and Talukas, which have high potential in terms of rural population, and economy. A total of 103 mobile showrooms are being deployed across the country, to enhance the Tata Motors brand awareness in rural India. These mobile showrooms will help existing dealerships to offer a doorstep sales experience to customers and assist them with information about the New Forever range of cars & SUVs, accessories, avail finance schemes, book a test drive and evaluate existing cars for exchange.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Rajan Amba, Vice President, Sales, Marketing and Customer Care, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd. said, “We are delighted to commence the Anubhav Initiative. This is a significant step towards taking the brand to the hinterland and making our New Forever range of cars & SUVs more accessible while reducing our dependability on the traditionally followed model of a brick-and-mortar facility. These mobile showrooms will be a one stop solution for rural customers seeking information about our cars, finance schemes, exchange offers etc. They will also derive important consumer insights and data for us to further improve our customer outreach. Rural India sales contributes around 40% to the total passenger vehicles sold in India and with this concept we are confident of expanding our reach, and increasing our customer base in these markets.”

With the expertise of Tata Motors Commercial Vehicles Fully Built Vehicles (FBV) Division, the Anubhav – Showroom on Wheels has been developed on the very reliable, Tata Intra V10. These mobile showrooms will be operated by dealerships under Tata Motors’ supervision and guidance. All the dealerships will define monthly routes for these vans on which they will ply and cover the targeted village of the tehsil. These mobile showrooms come equipped with GPS trackers to monitor the movement for better utilisation.